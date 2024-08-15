DNC Delegate Withdraws After He's Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Attack on Police Department

Complex societies almost invariably degenerate into a combination of top-down authoritarianism and mob rule.

If that combination does not describe the modern Democratic Party, then one could hardly imagine what would.

According to KTVI in St. Louis, authorities have charged Keith Rose, “a leading activist for police reform and election integrity” and an then-alternate delegate to next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with first-degree property damage during a protest on Friday marking the 10-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of teenager Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

36 year old officer, Father of twin girls is fighting for his life after the Michael Brown protests.👇 The protest came just 10 days before the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and among those arrested Friday was Keith Rose, a St. Louis alternate delegate to the… pic.twitter.com/RXDS7rBo2S — Brenda K.🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) August 15, 2024

Rose sits on St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board. According to its mission, the COB exists to “provide transparency and the accountability of the St. Louis City Police Department while ensuring community confidence.”

Rose’s COB term ends on Dec. 31, 2027. In light of these charges, however, his future on the board remains in doubt.

As an “activist” involved in police oversight, Rose has the sort of history one would expect.

For instance, he and 83 others split a roughly $5 million settlement with the City of St. Louis over mass arrests during a 2017 protest against the acquittal of a police officer who shot and killed a drug suspect.

On Friday, Rose allegedly kicked in a metal gate outside the Ferguson Police Department.

Javad Khazaeli, Rose’s attorney, denied the charge.

“There are pictures that show that Mr. Rose was not involved in damaging the fence. We are confused as to why he has been charged. This is the second time that Ferguson has tried to charge him with property damage, the last time being his use of Crayola chalk on a sidewalk. We are confident that we will prevail again like we did last time. … Our thoughts are with the officer who was injured,” Khazaeli said in a statement to KTVI.

Meanwhile, Ferguson officer Travis Brown suffered a critical brain injury when a protester allegedly tackled him.

In other words, the combination of the charges and the alleged cause of officer Brown’s injury suggests that Rose associates with the sort of people who tried to burn down the country during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Here is a video of the attack on Brown:

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing for some readers.

A Democratic National Convention delegate was arrested in connection to a Ferguson, Missouri police officer being violently knocked over and left in critical condition last Friday. Keith Rose, a St. Louis alternate delegate to the DNC and a member of the City of St. Louis’… pic.twitter.com/Qa1jU1SYy2 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 14, 2024

On Wednesday, Rose withdrew as a DNC alternate delegate, according to the Associated Press.

“Keith Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC,” the Missouri Democratic Party said in a statement. “The Missouri Democratic Party is taking appropriate action according to Party rules in replacing Mr. Rose with another uncommitted alternate from the area.”

Rose was an uncommitted delegate, meaning, the activist had refused to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters could turn the 2024 Democratic National Convention into a repeat of 1968.

In other words, the authoritarians and the mob threaten to eat each other.

