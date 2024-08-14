Kamala Harris Set to Begin 'Highly Choreographed' Flip-Flop on Key Issues: Report

If you understand her actual role in the theater of politics and government, this sort of thing makes perfect sense.

A reliable puppet whom deep state operatives can trust to read from a teleprompter, leave the border open and keep the foreign wars going, Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris needs to do little more than position herself as a candidate whose ascension to the presidency the gullible masses would find plausible.

To that end, according to Axios, Harris plans a “highly choreographed” pivot away from her own oft-stated policy positions.

This dance of deception will involve three major moves.

First, she must distance herself from the unpopular President Joe Biden.

If the United States had a free press, that strategy alone would have journalists swarming and demanding answers. For instance, they might ask if this first move in Harris’ “highly choreographed” dance away from the president amounted to an admission of the Biden-Harris administration’s catastrophic failures.

Furthermore, those journalists might demand to know how long Harris participated in the “highly choreographed” cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline.

In any event, according to Axios, “Harris doesn’t want to be completely defined by the Biden-Harris record.” Wonder why.

With that in mind, later this week in North Carolina she will finally deliver her first policy speech, in which she plans to focus on inflation.

Second, the Harris dance of deception means stealing from former President Donald Trump.

In a remarkably casual tone considering what it says about Harris’ duplicity, Axios described the vice president as “fine plucking popular Trump ideas,” such as “no tax on tips.”

Never mind that she and Biden had the opportunity to implement that policy but instead chose stronger IRS compliance measures. On this point, as on most others, to describe her as a fraud would not do it justice.

Finally, for the third move in her dance of deception, she will pretend to abandon her radical leftist policy preferences.

According to Axios, she plans “to unapologetically change some of her more liberal positions.” To pull this off, she will “claim her White House experience helped change her mind.”

A move of that kind seems cynical even by a professional politician’s standards.

Indeed, without saying so directly, Axios appeared to acknowledge that this third dance move will prove most challenging.

After all, the vice president has rarely shown the ability to get out of her own way.

“The knock on Harris by some former staffers is she can overthink things to the point of exhaustion — and confusion,” per Axios.

In other words, outside of a totally scripted setting, she often speaks in word salads.

Furthermore, the abandonment of her liberal positions makes her appear — rightly — as a power-hungry opportunist.

According to Axios, “it’s not always clear what core, unbendable beliefs animate her.”

Above all, the entire dance of deception reinforces one’s strong impression of Harris as a phony. She changes her accent depending on her audience and changes her views depending on the political season.

Conversely, would anyone characterize Trump’s core beliefs as “not always clear”? Everywhere he goes, he talks like a New York City real estate developer who simply wants America and its citizens to stop getting a raw deal from their elected officials.

Harris, on the other hand, exists to serve the status quo. When it comes to borders, trade policy and especially wars, she will do what her deep state handlers demand.

Meanwhile, the establishment propagandists masquerading as journalists will take turns as Harris’ partner in her “highly choreographed” dance of lies.

