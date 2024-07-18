Share
Investigative Reports
Premium
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Two others were injured and one audience member was killed in the shooting.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Two others were injured and one audience member was killed in the shooting. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Docs Expose How DEI Destroyed the Secret Service Leading Up to Trump Shooting

 By Michael Austin  July 17, 2024 at 5:52pm
Share

Saturday’s assassination attempt of Donald Trump provided the world with one of the most iconic images in American history.

The picture showed former President Trump, with blood dripping down his face, raising a fist in defiance of death.

That wasn’t the only notable image to make its way out of the Pennsylvania rally, however. In stark contrast to that picture of heroism were a few others that communicated quite the opposite.

Trending:
Details: Biden Call with Senators So Bad, They Thought 50 Dems Could Come Out Against Him

As the dust settled from the incident, onlookers began asking questions.

How could this have happened? Why did the Secret Service — which was aware of the shooter up to 26 minutes ahead of time — not stop the threat?

Perhaps most pressingly — why are comparatively short women, one of them visibly overweight — working in  Trump’s protection detail?

A quick look at the agenda of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle reveals the answer to that last question at the very least.

Under Cheatle’s leadership, the Secret Service has prioritized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion over competency-based hiring.

Equity in Practice: The Secret Service Lowered Standards for Female Candidates

The Secret Service hasn’t exactly hidden its desire to change the gender makeup of its employees.

Related:
Investigative Report: Dems Are Using 'Invented Insurrection' to Create 2nd War on Terror Targeting Americans

Not just in the organization overall, but at every level in each type of position, including physically demanding roles — such as working on protection details — which highly competent men are overwhelmingly more qualified for.

In an interview with CBS News in 2023, Cheatle revealed her goal to have 30 percent of the agency’s recruits female by 2030.

Cheatle herself previously served on the protective detail of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m very conscious as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle said.

Cheatle’s efforts to shift the Secret Service’s gender makeup have been markedly successful.

In 2021, female trainees outnumbered their male counterparts for the first time.

Affirmative action policies no doubt helped along this change.

The official Secret Service website lists two sets of physical standards tests for recruits.

The first test is for male recruits and the second — with lowered thresholds for success — for their female counterparts.

For example, being able to do only four chin-ups is considered “very poor” for males between the age of 20-29, generating a score of zero, but doing four chin-ups for females who are between 20 and 29 is considered “excellent” and earns the candidate a top score for that fitness category.

The Secret Service website details how similar affirmative action policies have been employed for gay and transgender individuals, racial minorities, disabled persons and others.

Given that physical standards and expectations were lowered in this one instance, there’s no telling how many additional areas of competence have also been affected.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Docs Expose How DEI Destroyed the Secret Service Leading Up to Trump Shooting
Breaking: Sickness Hits Biden Amid Calls for Him to Drop Out, Quickly Cancels Election Event
Just In: Shooter Wasn't the Only One After Trump as 'New Potential Threat' Reportedly Had Plans
Biden Cursed: Woman Moves to Open 3rd Degree Sex Abuse Charges Against POTUS
Interview Disaster: Biden Thinks Secret Service Chief Is a Man, Can't Say Assassination Was Security Failure, Thinks Situation Room Is Public
See more...

Conversation