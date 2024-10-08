Dodgers Star Robbed While Out with His Wife Near Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was robbed last month during a visit to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

A large group of people surrounded Buehler and his wife, McKenzie Marcinek, according to KABC-TV. During the confusion, according to the station, Buehler’s sleeve was unbuttoned and his luxury watch was taken.

The Arcadia Police Department said three such incidents took place on Sept. 28 at the race track, according to KTLA-TV.

“In one incident, a victim was walking among a large crowd of patrons … while walking within the crowd, the victim was encircled by a group of unknown suspects,” police said.

“These suspects limited the movement of the victim, creating confusion … and while the movement of the victim was limited, one of the suspects was able to remove the victim’s watch from their wrist.”

Police said that in a similar incident, a crowd descended upon a victim whose watch was stolen in the crush of people, but did not realize the watch had been taken until several hours later.

At that point, track security was notified. Police did not identify any of the victims.

In a third incident, one of three suspects tried to embrace a target.

Have you ever been robbed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“While attempting this, a second suspect began to remove the victim’s watch from their wrist,” the Arcadia Police Department said. “The victim felt his watch being removed and confronted the suspects, who immediately left the area.”

The target then alerted police, who later arrested Camilo Nino-Hernandez, 24, of Los Angeles. Nino-Hernandez was charged with felony grand theft and possessing a fake Social Security card.

Police are still investigating the other two thefts.

The agency representing Buheler issued a statement about the incident, sports journalist Russell Dorsey posted on social media platform X.

Following reports last night of Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler being robbed, his agency @excel_baseball, has released the following statement on the incident. “Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to… — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 8, 2024

“Following Walker’s final regular season start on September 27th, he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series. That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park,” the statement said.

“While walking from the [paddock] to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch. The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation,” the statement said.

“We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs,” the statement said.

Buehler was scheduled to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.