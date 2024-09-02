Share
Mother of NFL Rookie Who Was Shot in the Chest Explains How 'God Shielded Him'

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2024 at 7:47am
An NFL rookie who was shot during a robbery attempt while walking in downtown San Francisco is recovering.

Ricky Pearsall of the San Francisco 49ers was shot in the chest on Saturday and was initially listed in serious but stable condition. On Sunday he was upgraded to fair condition at San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, according to ESPN.

A social media post from CBS said Presall was released Monday.

The 23-year-old’s mother said God had a hand in his survival.

“Update on my baby boy,” Erin Persall wrote, according to a copy of her Facebook post posted on X.

“First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love eachother. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby,” she wrote.

A 17-year-old from Tracy, California, was arrested Saturday in connection with the incident, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said, according to ESPN.

Pearsall, a first-round draft pick, was walking through the Union Square area of the city after signing autographs at an event at about 3:30 p.m. when he was approached by a person with a gun.

Pearsall put up a fight, police said.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” Scott said, noting that multiple shots were fired.

The suspect was detained by police responding to the incident.

Scott said the incident did not appear related to Pearsall’s status as an athlete.

The suspect, whose name was not released, acted alone “as far as we know,” Scott said.

The suspect will not be charged as an adult, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, according to CNN.

“Given that the suspect is a juvenile at this time, those charges will be filed in the juvenile court as we continue to review the evidence to figure out where we go from there,” Jenkins said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




