'She Doesn't Do Her Job' - AOC's Woke Box Office Bomb Is a Harsh Reminder of Career Flop in Congress

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently discovered that Hollywood-level climate activism probably isn’t the best career choice.

Her recent foray into the business, which included a prominent role in co-producing a climate change documentary titled “To the End,” was nothing short of an embarrassing disaster, proving that she should probably stick to her comfort zone of cooky social media videos expressing her love for Democratic Socialism.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, AOC’s climate change documentary was a bonified flop, only managing to bring in $9,667 during its four-day run in 120 theaters. That means the film brought in roughly $81 per theater, and her critics quickly let her know about it.

According to Fox News, several co-hosts of “The Five” tore into AOC’s humiliating Hollywood tryout. They concluded that the documentary’s failure is somewhat of a mirror of her time in Congress, where she’s enjoyed the perks of fancy dinners and never-ending attention from the left-wing media but has done little to help her constituents in the grand scheme.







“This is what politicians often get confused about: Just because you’re popular in politics doesn’t mean you’re popular anywhere else. In fact, usually people that can’t do anything anywhere else go into politics to succeed. And she found out that the hard way,” Jesse Watters said.

Watters elaborated on what he believed to be AOC grossly exaggerating her love for the outdoors, noting that he’s never heard of her hiking or getting out in nature since she’s been in office. The documentary features the New York congresswoman in a hiking scene.

“Everything is on social media. I’ve never seen her hike before, but the one time she does a documentary about the environment, she’s out there doing the Appalachian Trail. I’m not buying it,” Watters added.

Greg Gutfeld slammed the radical progressive lawmaker and observed that being a Democratic lawmaker seems to be more about the lights and cameras than policymaking and affecting actual change.

“Who would go see a movie that’s the opposite of entertaining? There’s nothing entertaining about that. … But it does show you how great it is to be a progressive in a liberal, biased culture,” Gutfeld said. “She really doesn’t do her job, right? She makes movies, she goes to galas. She sits for glossy, butt-kissing interviews in GQ and other women’s mags.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro jumped in to rip AOC’s latest venture, calling “To the End” a “cringe-worthy” film.

Many on Twitter were not kind to AOC regarding her Hollywood film flop.

“I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change ‘To the End’ got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb!” conservative author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted.

I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change “To the End” got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb! pic.twitter.com/zpDWi1pfVj — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 13, 2022

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee joined in on the criticism.

“AOC stars in new documentary ‘To The End’ about how manmade global warming is destroying the Earth. Debuted in theaters over the weekend & earned a whopping $80 per screen. How very responsible of moviegoers not to burn fossil fuels by driving to see it,” Huckabee tweeted.

Perhaps the documentary’s horrific failure will remind her that she’s not nearly as marketable as she very clearly believes.

