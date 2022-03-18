Share
Dog 'Stranded' on Three-Story Apartment Complex Roof, But Firefighters Realize He Doesn't Need Help

 By Amanda Thomason  March 18, 2022 at 11:25am
If you’re the kind of person who has a heart for God’s creatures, you probably don’t hesitate to help when you see one in need.

When one such good Samaritan in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, spotted a dog on the roof of an apartment building, that person did what many caring people would do and called 911.

The dog — a large, very-well-fed, white-and-black pet — was perched on the roof Monday when the fire department arrived. The building was three stories high, yet the dog seemed unconcerned about the predicament it was causing.

Nearby was a balcony with an open door, and first responders figured the dog must have gotten to the roof from there.



Firefighters then spoke with a neighbor who said this is a regular occurrence and that the dog likes to sunbathe on the roof, according to SWNS Media Group as shared by People.

“We were called to an apartment block on Laurel Street to rescue a dog who was stranded on the roof,” a Hazleton Fire Department spokesperson said. “When we arrived, it became clear the dog did not need rescuing, and we were told that he ‘does it all the time.'”

As if to prove a point, the dog made it clear he knew what he was doing while they were present.

“We were unable to make contact with the dog’s owner, but the dog came down and went into the apartment while we were at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

The fire department also shared photos of the daring dog on its Facebook page.

“Dispatched for a dog on a roof on Laurel st crews arrived on scene found a big dog on the roof investigated and found that he comes and goes in the house as he pleases,” the post read.



Some locals chimed in to say they’d spotted the canine roof-walking before. Others offered groan-worthy puns.

“I’ve seen this dog on this roof before and me and my friend drove back around the block to do something and he was already climbing back into a window,” one person wrote. “So this makes sense now. Crazy.”

“He is a woof inspector,” offered another.

“He’s part of the neighborhood watch. Relax,” wrote a third.

While it seems the dog is used to this routine, it’s unknown whether anything has been done — or even can be done — to prevent this from happening again.

Conversation