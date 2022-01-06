Share
Lifestyle

'A Real Miracle': Dog Saves Stranded Hiker After Fall Causes Serious Injury

 By Amanda Thomason  January 6, 2022 at 10:22am
Share

Many people like to think of their dogs as man’s best friend, but North, an eight-month-old Alaskan malamute from Croatia, has proven that he is.

North was hiking with a group of three over the weekend in the Velebit mountain range, which is along the Adriatic coastline.

While many dogs would be miserable in the cold and snow, Alaskan malamutes thrive in those conditions. They are often confused with Siberian huskies, but are larger dogs with thicker coats.

“Everything about Mals suggests their origin as an arctic sled dog: The heavy bone, deep chest, powerful shoulders, and dense, weatherproof coat all scream, ‘I work hard for a living!'” the page for the breed on the American Kennel Club’s website states.

“But their almond-shaped brown eyes have an affectionate sparkle, suggesting Mals enjoy snuggling with their humans when the workday is done.”

Trending:
Chuck Schumer Threatens to Radically Alter Senate Rules if He Doesn't Get His Way Within Two Weeks

It was North’s snuggling that saved one of the hikers. When Grga Brkic took a tumble and was unable to get up again, the other two hikers couldn’t reach him, so they worked to get help.

North did what he could do, too: He made his way over to Brkic, curled up on him and stayed with him for the 13 hours it took for help to arrive.



“The minutes and seconds before they arrived were so slow,” Brkic told the Croatian media, according to The Guardian.

Around 30 rescuers showed up to assist Brkic, making the journey to the 5,900-foot elevation where the injured hiker was stranded.

The mountain rescue group that got Brkic back to safety, called Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja, posted about the incident on Facebook and included a photo of the furry hero.

“Friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries,” the HGSS posted. “A series of unfortunate circumstances they climbed together down the slope yesterday afternoon.

“Together in happy and difficult moments, that’s life. North passed without injuries, but his friend, a young mountaineer, was not so lucky. He curled up with him and warmed him with his body.

“His loyalty did not stop even from the arrival of the savior, he was one of us guarding his man for 13 hours. From this example we can all learn about caring for each other.”

Related:
Authorities Assist Humane Society After Swaths of Dogs Get Rescued from Puppy Mill


Even though Brkic was not North’s owner, the dog could clearly sense that he needed help.

“This little dog is a real miracle,” the dog’s owner told the Jutarnji List daily paper, according to The Guardian.

In a comment on the HGSS post, Antonija Sjauš Brkić wrote that both man and dog were doing well and resting at home.

“North is home and says hi to everyone,” she wrote. “Grga is going to be fine. HGSS.. we just don’t have words… Thank you!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'A Real Miracle': Dog Saves Stranded Hiker After Fall Causes Serious Injury
Heartwarming Video: Family Uncovers Christmas Gifts from Late Grandparents, Great-Grandparents
Faith in Humanity Restored: Loon Gets Adorable Rescue After Being Stuck in Ice
Little Girl Reported Missing 2 Years After Disappearance, Dad Arrested on Multiple Charges
'I Return Lost Love Letters and Forgotten Family Heirlooms': Woman's Amazing Initiative Has Big Results
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!