Dominion Programmers Descend on County After Voting Machines Suffer Vote Counting 'Glitch'

In Mercer County, New Jersey, voting machines are having technical difficulties, preventing them from properly counting votes.

According to the New Jersey Globe, voting machines spread throughout the county are facing a “programming glitch” as voters look to cast their ballots for New Jersey’s midterm races.

New Jersey is a key state in the midterms.

According to a New York Times analysis, many of the state’s congressional elections have narrowed in the lead-up to Tuesday.

Whereas Democrats managed to gain four seats in the 2018 elections, New Jersey Republicans are hoping the predicted 2022 “red wave” shifts the tide back in their favor.

The Globe maintains that the election machine malfunctions will not have any effect on the outcome.

“…[N]o voters are being turned away, and machine votes are still being cast,” the outlet reported.

Specifically, the errors are in relation to the machines’ “optical scanners.”

These devices scan each and every ballot, ensuring they are counted.

Despite the fact that voting remains uninterrupted, programmers from Dominion Voting Systems arrived on the scene to fix the problem, a source confirmed to the Globe.

Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello claims that votes are still being counted, albeit manually.

“There is a slot on the top of the scanner, and voters can vote and are voting manually,” Covello said.

“We are asking poll workers to use the official ballots because they can still vote them manually and place them in the slot in the scanning machines, and we will count them manually.”

That being said, if poll workers are required to vote by hand, the reporting of results in New Jersey’s elections may be delayed.

Covello also assured that provisional ballots, or emergency paper ballots according to the Globe, remain on standby if needed, but they are not currently being used at this time.

FiveThirtyEight previously predicted that most of the votes in New Jersey would be predicted on election night.

It remains unclear if that will still be the case should poll workers be forced to count votes by hand.

