With growing concerns that the FBI has been overstepping its bounds, the House Judiciary Committee has released a lengthy report highlighting its questionable behavior.

The 1,050-page report outlines several key points that the committee requested more information on or deemed important, imploring FBI personnel to take on the role of whistleblowers.

According to the Judiciary Committee, this is the most comprehensive look at the Bureau’s transgressions and looks to provide accountability to the FBI hierarchy.

“This report is the first comprehensive accounting of the FBI’s problems to date, which undermined the FBI’s fundamental law-enforcement mission,” the Committee states.

The report details multiple problems with the agency, with whistleblower accounts suggesting that the FBI is being used more as a political weapon than a law enforcement agency. The No. 1 key takeaway from the report claims that it exposes “FBI leadership abusing its law-enforcement authority for political reasons.”

Whistleblowers have described the Bureau’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core,” and has maintained a “systemic culture of unaccountability.”

The report accuses the FBI of inflating statistics regarding domestic extremism to support the Biden administration’s narrative that such extremism is a growing threat.

That allegation falls in line with the Committee’s claim that the report “highlights how the FBI has weaponized the federal government against its political opponents.”

Associated with that charge, the report also mentions the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division efforts to target parents who question school curriculum at school board meetings.

Whistleblowers reportedly disclosed that these efforts were ramped up after the National School Boards Association called on President Biden to use the Patriot Act on American parents.

The report also seeks to take the FBI to task over allegations that the agency used its foreign intelligence authorities to spy on American citizens, especially those associated with the Trump campaign in 2016.

The Bureau has also been accused of purging employees who do not toe the line, that is, any who hold conservative views.

The FBI has allegedly taken retaliatory actions against such a whistleblower.

The report goes on to outline several other cases of abuse, including the FBI’s conduct regarding the Hunter Biden laptop investigation.

This “political meddling” by the FBI has been highlighted as a major threat to public safety by whistleblowers cited by the report.

The criminal investigation side of things is reportedly being weighed down by the Bureau’s political extracurricular activities.

For example, a whistleblower reportedly stated that he was “told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies” so that he could work a Washington-directed politically charged case instead.

The GOP side of the Judiciary Committee is hoping to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to account for this myriad of abuses within the FBI bureaucracy.

On page five of the report, the Committee reminds all DOJ and FBI employees that they have a right to speak to Congress and will be protected by federal law.

Any employees with more information regarding any abuse of power by the Justice Department are very much encouraged to step forward and be heard.

