As Donald Trump Dominates Polling, GOP Rival Appears to Draw Only 6 People to Campaign Event

An event featuring Republican presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson apparently drew a total of six people, demonstrating the challenges faced by the establishment candidates in the GOP primary race.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Brett Barker, the mayor of Nevada, Iowa, and GOP chairman of Story County.

“Thanks to Governor @AsaHutchinson for visiting Nevada and answering questions from voters today!” Barker said in the Tuesday tweet.

Thanks to Governor @AsaHutchinson for visiting Nevada and answering questions from voters today! #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/QyWKIaxkGv — Brett Barker (@brettbarker) July 12, 2023

Hutchinson’s sparsely attended event serves as a striking reminder of the growing chasm within the GOP.

The former Arkansas governor and other establishment candidates have struggled to gain traction in an evolving political landscape where an anti-establishment sentiment — personified by former President Donald Trump — permeates the party.

While candidates like Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie languish in the polls, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a culture warrior disdained by the establishment media — remains the strongest GOP contender outside of Trump.

Hutchinson has virtually no chance to be the nominee, as is evidenced by his minuscule poll numbers (just 0.8 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average) and tiny crowds.

The image of him speaking in a nearly empty room sparked ridicule online and cast a spotlight on the uphill battle he faces in the 2024 campaign.

This looks like one of those ‘free vacation’ scam presentations where they try to swindle you into buying a timeshare you’ll never actually visit… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) July 12, 2023

Feel the energy. — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) July 12, 2023

They didn’t come to ask questions, they were promised a free cookie. #DeSantis2024 — David In Washington (@DavidInWASH) July 12, 2023

His 0.1% in one room!! Cool — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) July 12, 2023

In an attempt to galvanize his candidacy, the former governor has positioned himself as an outspoken critic of Trump within the GOP.

Hutchinson has called on the former president to drop out of the Republican presidential race because of the criminal charges he faces in New York and Florida.

“Obviously that’s his choice and he’s not going to do it,” he told Fox News in April.

Although we’re still months away from the first primaries, polling data consistently points to Trump as the favorite to secure the 2024 GOP nomination.

As the Iowa caucus draws closer and closer, the Republican Party faces the crucial task of navigating the ideological divisions within its ranks.

Hutchinson’s lackluster event, combined with the popularity of Trump and the steady support for DeSantis, shows GOP voters have shifted away from the establishment approach of George Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney.

The party’s future lies in aligning itself with the prevailing sentiments of its base, prioritizing grassroots conservatism and challenging the status quo.

