Former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference was, in a way, heightened by his Twitter ban.

This isn’t to say social media stitching Trump’s mouth shut had its meliorative qualities, mind you. Rather, without the 45th president being able to give a running counter-commentary to the Democrat agenda, all we had to go on were statements out of Mar-a-Lago — where the media hoped he would be like Napoleon living out his last days in exile on the remote island of Saint Helena, except with a bit more golf.

That wasn’t going to happen, particularly given Mar-a-Lago’s proximity to CPAC’s 2021 Orlando home. And, in a keynote speech full of contrasts between his vision for the country and the Democrats’, the biggest one might the former president pointed out might be the most hurtful one:

“Our party is based on love for America and the belief that this is an exceptional nation blessed by God.”

And the Democrats?

“Their party is based upon unvarnished disdain for America, its past and its people,” Trump said.

“The mission of our movement and of the Republican party must be to create a future of good jobs, strong families, safe communities, a vibrant culture, and a great nation for all Americans, and that’s what we’re creating,” Trump told the crowd at CPAC on Sunday night during a roughly 90-minute speech, according to a transcript.

Trump: “Our party is based on love for America — and the belief that this is an exceptional nation blessed by God.” pic.twitter.com/hp9rf9613o — tomorraw.com (@tomorrawdotcom) March 1, 2021

“It’s horrible the way they treat the legacy of our country, the culture of our country. Our party is based on love for America and the belief that this is an exceptional nation, blessed by God. We take great pride in our country. We teach the truth about history. We celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions. We honor George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and all national heroes, and of course, we respect our great American flag.”

The contrasts were the message. For everyone in the media hoping this would be a two-hour harangue about voting irregularities, sorry — despite some mentions of a “rigged” election that had Jim Acosta pulling his helmet-hair out. The speech served as a reminder that Joe Biden in the White House and a Democratic Congress was far from a return to normalcy for the country, with Trump arguing Biden has had “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.”

“Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science,” Trump said. “In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last.”

“There’s no better example than the new and horrible crisis on our southern border,” Trump said, referring to a new crush of migrants (including scores of unaccompanied minors) trying to enter the United States.

The new administration’s stopgap measures — reopening camps that brought back activist talk of “kids in cages” and buying airline tickets for unaccompanied minors to get them away from the overcrowded southern border and into the hones of sponsor families in other parts of the United States until their cases are adjudicated — are a sign Democrats were unprepared for the rush.

“We can’t afford the problems of the world,” Trump said. “As much as we’d love to — we’d love to help. We can’t do that. So they’re all coming because of promises and foolish words.”

And then there was the Biden administration’s slow-walking national school reopening, something Trump said “sold out America’s students to the teachers unions.”

“Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America’s youth, and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever,” Trump said. “They’re cheating the next generations of Americans out of the future that they deserve.”

The message was clear: Do we want a political party that embraces this country’s proud history or the anti-American revisionism of the “1619 Project?” A party that wants to uphold laws, borders and national sovereignty, or a party that believes almost any immigration should be legal immigration, no matter what the cost or chaos it creates? A party that believes our children are our future and need in-person learning posthaste, or a party that lets teachers’ unions dictate what’s best for our kids?

“This is a struggle. This is a terrible, terrible, painful struggle,” Trump said. “The path ahead will not be easy, but we will win. We are going to win. Ultimately, we will always win.

“And when we do, history will show that this was the moment when we could have given up, when we could have despaired. But instead, we chose to keep on pushing forward. The greater the challenge and tougher the task, the more determined we must be to pull through to triumph,” he continued.

“We will summon the spirit of generations of American patriots before us, like those heroes who crossed the Delaware, conquered the Rockies, stormed the beaches, won the battles, and tamed the unknown frontiers. We will persist, and we will prevail.

Should Donald Trump run again for president in 2024?

“We’re tougher than they are. We’re stronger than they are. Together, in the coming years, we will carry forward the torch of American liberty. We will lead the conservative movement and the Republican party back to a totally conclusive victory.”

And yes, he acknowledged the forces arrayed against the GOP aren’t just ideological. They can simply turn off the light switch, so to speak, and stop Americans from hearing from anyone liberals don’t like — including the former president. He wasn’t concerned.

“No matter how much the Washington establishment and the powerful, special interests may want to silence us, let there be no doubt,” he said. “We will be victorious. And America will be stronger and greater than ever before.”

From his mouth to God’s ears, no matter who runs in 2024.

