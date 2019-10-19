Donald Trump Jr. To Appear on Notoriously Hostile 'The View': Report

Get your popcorn ready.

According to a report from New York Magazine and Huffington Post journalist Yashar Ali, Donald Trump Jr. will appear on the 5,000th episode of ABC’s “The View” in November along with his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The appearance will be made to promote Trump Jr.’s new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

If you’re familiar with “The View,” you may realize why this is going to generate some fireworks.

2. We’re used to seeing contentious interviews on the View but this will possibly be one for the record books. Don Jr and Kimberly are going on a show co-hosted by @MeghanMcCain whose father has been a frequent target of the president and his supporters. https://t.co/OHh6vw425e — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 18, 2019

“Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle aren’t likely to find a receptive panel greeting them on the show,” Ali wrote in the report late Friday.

“Three of the co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, are progressives who have been outspoken with their criticism of President Donald Trump and Trump Jr. Behar has frequently been criticized by conservatives and Trump supporters for her comments about the president and Vice President Mike Pence.

“The two conservative co-hosts of ‘The View,’ Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman, aren’t exactly expected to be a friendly audience, either. McCain’s late father, Sen. John McCain, was and continues to be a frequent target of the president and his supporters.”

This will be Trump Jr.’s first time on the show.

“The View” remains a popular landing spot for politicians — even conservatives. The show was recently in the news for a spot with GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in which Paul was accused of “mansplain[ing]” because he used hand motions while explaining why Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was a socialist:

After interrupting Paul and telling him she “can’t let you finish,” because “if you’re going to say Maduro is not a murderous thug then I can’t let you finish,” co-host Ana Navarro told him not to “mansplain” to her because “I’m a 47-year-old grown woman.”

This controversy sprang from a Republican who called Nicolás Maduro socialist. Maduro is possibly the world’s most notorious socialist ruler. On a show where this constitutes a point of fierce contention, you may perhaps begin to see why Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle will make for a watchable hour of television, to say the least.

Trump Jr., for his part, has been criticizing the media of late over the “double standard” in how Hunter Biden is being treated vs. how he would be treated if he were ever linked to business deals that resulted from his father’s influence.

“You know, the double standard is pretty sick, Brian. I’ve talked about it for a long time. We can play one way or we can play another way, but we’ve got to be playing the same game,” Trump Jr. said during an appearance on the “Brian Kilmeade’s Show” on Fox News Radio last week.

“The reality is this: If Donald Trump Jr. flew on Air Force One with my father, the president, to China and came back with $1.5 — not $1.5 billion, just $1.5 dollars — we’d solve the fake news media problem because their heads would explode.”

Guilfoyle, meanwhile, left the network last year, purportedly after allegations of sexual misconduct. The two have been dating for over a year.

So, what to talk about? There’s Trump Jr.’s book. There’s the 2020 race. There’s Hunter Biden. There’s his relationship with Guilfoyle. There’s pretty much every bone of contention that “The View” has ever had with the Trump administration. If you just limited this to the last category there would be enough for a month of shows.

No date has been announced yet — but be sure to stock up on that popcorn.

