Don’t Blink: Video Catches Hong Kong Thieves Steal 60 Luxury Watches in Under 20 Seconds

Hong Kong authorites are searching for a trio of thieves who stole over $125,000 worth of luxury watches in under 20 seconds.

A security camera captured video of the Tuesday night incident, where the robbers smashed the window glass of a ground-floor jewelry store and stole about 60 expensive watches.

Then, seemingly in the blink of an eye, they were gone.

All told, the heist was completed in less than 20 seconds, according to The U.K. Daily Mail.

A male employee of the store had no choice but to watch as the thieves made off with high-end, second-hand timepieces, including Rolexes and Tudors.

All told, the value of the stolen merchandise added up to about $128,000.

“One of the robbers used a hammer to smash the display window and threaten the employee,” a police spokesperson told the South China Morning Post.

No one was injured in the robbery, but the thieves — all male — were able to escape before police arrived on the scene.

Each of the suspects had a dark complexion, police said, and the man with the hammer was about five and a half-feet tall.

The robbers all wore masks, hats and hoodies to hide their faces.

As noted by the Post, it’s the fourth “smash-and-grab case” that the city has seen since March 2017.

Late last year, three men wearing masks used a sledgehammer to break into a luxury store and steal $184,000 worth of designer handbags.

In September, another trio of thieves made of with more than $3 million in jewelry after using a hammer to break a store window.

Finally, a single robber stole a a diamond ring worth more than $650,000 from a display window.

The thief used a hammer to break the window, and in total, it took him just seven seconds to commit the crime.

