John “Golden” Richards, a celebrated athlete known for his dynamic career as a wide receiver with Brigham Young University and the Dallas Cowboys, died at his home in Murray, Utah, on Friday.

Richards, who was 73, died of congenital heart failure, Desert News reported.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Doug Richards, himself a former Brigham Young University basketball standout, who said, “He has left us and gone to a better place. He fought pretty good there to the end, until it was his time.”

Golden Richards’ life was marked by remarkable achievements on the football field as well as significant personal struggles, particularly with health and prescription drug issues in his later years.

His brother confirmed that the star player’s health had been in decline for some time, exacerbated by a hip injury sustained on Christmas Day 2022.

This injury led to four subsequent surgeries, contributing significantly to his deteriorating physical condition and a rapid decline in his mental faculties, which was further exacerbated as a result of sustaining multiple concussions and the physical demands of the sport on his body and his mind.

“Seven or eight years of wear and tear on the football field for a 175-pound wide receiver who was concussed several times, too. That obviously took its toll,” Doug Richards said of his brother.

Did you ever see Richards play? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Golden Richards’ athletic journey began at Granite High in Salt Lake City, where he excelled in football, basketball and track, earning all-state honors before going on to play football for BYU.

At BYU, he wore the No. 22 in homage to his childhood hero, Bob Hayes, who also played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

Richards played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1973 to 1978, and was widely remembered for a famous catch he made on a touchdown pass during Super Bowl XII in 1978.

#RIPGoldenRichards

Super Bowl XII

Robert Newhouse throws a TD pass to Golden Richards#DallasCowboys

pic.twitter.com/xq0NdT7L5O — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 24, 2024

U.S. News reported that he finished his career with an impressive 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Richards retired from football in 1980 due to his injuries.

After his retirement, he faced personal challenges, including a battle with alcoholism and prescription drug addiction.

His brother noted the NFL’s role in those struggles, indicating the ease with which pain medication was provided to players.

“It was well-documented that he had difficulties with opioids and pain pills they gave him playing football,” Doug told Desert News. “In the NFL, they handed them out like aspirin.”

However, Richards tackled these issues head-on and achieved sobriety during the last decade of his life, his brother said.

In 2011, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richards is survived by two adult sons — Goldie Jr. and Jordan — and a grandson, Jett.

The Dallas Cowboys were among many that paid tribute to their former player.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.