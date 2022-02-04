Don't Listen to Trudeau: Freedom Truckers Keep Their Cool When Leftist Loon Tries to Bait Them – Video

There are some exceptions to Canada Nice.

As the Freedom Truckers continue to peacefully protest in the capital city of Ottawa, a local resident launched into a profane, nighttime tirade against them.

The truckers stayed cool while the looney had a meltdown.

It was all caught on video. The man who recorded it added a brief introduction for context.

“So, if you guys are wondering what this s*** is doing to the NPC normies that live down here, check this s*** out,” he said, while attempting to suppress his laughter.

In referring to the agitated man as a non-player character, the videographer used a gaming term that refers to a character who is controlled by the system or game referee. NPC has since morphed into an insulting term for anyone who complies with the attempts of leftist social engineers to destroy Western culture.

Another truck driver called the man “Karen,” another way of labeling someone with a conformist, scolding attitude.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The video shows an offended citizen screaming and gesturing at truckers parked along a city street: “Get out of my f***ing city! Get out of my f***ing city! Hey, f*** you!”

When one of the truckers responded to him, the man yelled back, “What f***ing freedom have you lost?”

It’s as if this man were unaware of the last two years of mandates, lockdowns, censorship and coercion, all in the name of “public health.”

Admirably, the Canadian truckers refused to take the man’s bait and remained calm during this confrontation. Though they are blocking streets and honking horns, their actions amount to nothing more than nonviolent civil disobedience.

This restraint exists as a sharp contrast to how they’ve been smeared by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his allies in the establishment media.

Trudeau accused the Freedom Truckers of “hateful rhetoric” and “violence toward fellow citizens”:

NOW – Canada's PM Justin Trudeau accuses the trucker convoy crowd of "hateful rhetoric" and "violence toward citizens," he rather prefers to attend BLM protests. pic.twitter.com/JpPhpTKZhm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 31, 2022

Instead of engaging with the drivers, Trudeau has gone into hiding.

Despite Trudeau’s claims, these drivers aren’t thinking about just themselves.

“This is put on by truckers, but we are calling to end all mandates for every single human being in this country, not just for us,” said Rick Wall, a trucking company president and one of the organizers of the protest.

Even in this video, the videographer invited the man to “join us” despite his behavior.

But regardless of who might choose or not choose to join them, don’t be fooled into thinking that this peaceful protest isn’t also a determined one.

“The honking will continue until freedom improves,” the trucker said.

