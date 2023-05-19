Share
Commentary
John Fetterman speaks during a rally at Carpenters Union Hall in Pittsburgh on Nov. 7, 2022.
Commentary
John Fetterman speaks during a rally at Carpenters Union Hall in Pittsburgh on Nov. 7, 2022. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

'Dressed Like a Bum': Fetterman Gets Torched After Twitter Users See What He Wore to a News Conference

 By Richard Bledsoe  May 19, 2023 at 6:03am
Share

There is an old proverb: “Clothes make the man.” It reflects the widespread human tendency to rank the status of other people by outward appearances, such as the way they dress.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman’s handlers chose to ignore the wise advice the proverb contains: Reputation is reinforced by the amount of care and competence publicly displayed.

They let Fetterman take part in a news conference dressed in a baggy hoodie, shorts and sneakers.

Some might argue that is an unfair or shallow means of judgment. Our society has become much more casual over the last few decades.

However, it is still the standard expectation that those in positions of authority present themselves professionally while carrying out their duties.

Trending:
IRS Makes Stunning New Move in Hunter Biden Probe: 'Clearly Retaliatory'

Fetterman blew that standard.

His sloppiness undermined the tone of the entire event.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held the news conference on debt ceiling negotiations. Fetterman’s inappropriate appearance and faltering speech during the event overshadowed the Democrat narrative.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania speaks as, from left, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday.
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania speaks as, from left, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Fetterman has long stood out for his clothing choices.

Should Fetterman resign?

Establishment media sources such as GQ and The Guardian have claimed Fetterman’s “workwear” endeared him to the average voter.

However, candid photographs have led some to believe his trademark hoodie might not just be a fashion choice but is used to conceal some kind of lump or swelling occurring on his neck.


Persistent health concerns plagued Fetterman’s performance both as a candidate and as an elected official. He had a stroke in May 2022 and has not recovered the ability to speak coherently in public, usually a key expectation for politicians.

Related:
New Video of Fetterman Shows He Is Unfit to Serve in Senate: 'What a Freaking Joke!'

In February, Fetterman began a two-month absence from his Senate duties while he was hospitalized for depression.

Even when returning to Capitol Hill after his treatment, needing to prove his fitness for office, the senator still showed up dressed like an overgrown kid.

His appearance Thursday in a white hoodie and shorts alongside four senators in dark suits had Twitter users talking.

Accompanying a clip of Fetterman’s off-kilter speech, one user noted the obvious: “Dressed like a bum.”

Many others commented on his attire.

It is concerning that Fetterman cannot recite a simple speech without the words written in front of him, and it is ridiculous that he cannot even be bothered to dress appropriately for news conferences.

Fetterman’s handlers would be better served if they followed the example of Peter Boyle, who knew getting dressed up and “Puttin’ on the Ritz” was a way to impress people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Bledsoe
Contributor, Commentary
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.




'Dressed Like a Bum': Fetterman Gets Torched After Twitter Users See What He Wore to a News Conference
Patriotic Brewery One-Ups Bud Light Once Again as Beer Company Gives $55,000 to Big Cause
Megyn Kelly Offers Strong Defense of Tucker Carlson After Latest Video Leak
Sunny Hostin 'Disgusted' by What CNN Is Doing, But Joy Behar Disagrees: 'This Is a Free Country'
Bar Owner Has Devastating News for Bud Light: 'We Pretty Much Can't Even Give It Away'
See more...

Conversation