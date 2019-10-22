Driver Miraculously Survives After Logs Pierce Through Windshield of SUV

When a truckload of logs meets the windshield of a vehicle, the results are what one might expect — broken glass and plenty of overall destruction.

But what was unexpected in a Georgia accident earlier this month was that the driver of the SUV that rammed into a log truck escaped alive.

Images on the Whitfield County Fire Department’s Facebook page show that logs smashed through the window and careened all the way through the vehicle to its rear hatch.

“Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries,” the department’s Facebook post said.

The accident was caused by the driver of the SUV, Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien told CNN.

The driver apparently took his eyes off the road for a moment when he leaned down in the SUV to pick up a dropped object, O’Brien said.

While he was bending down to retrieve the fallen object, the SUV plowed into the back of the log truck, O’Brien said.

He said firefighters used chainsaws to cut through 30 to 40 logs before they could even start the process of extricating the driver from the mangled vehicle.

Once the woodchopping was done, it took firefighters no more than 15 minutes to pull the driver free, O’Brien said.

Although the accident was caused by the fact that the driver could not see where he was going, the fact that that he was leaning down when the impact occurred also saved him, according to the fire chief.

As the logs impaled the car, they left a gap where the man’s head was.

“It was as if it was almost created just for his head,” O’Brien told CNN.

Photos from the Whitfield County Fire Department show logs rammed through the front of the Nissan Xterra to the rear hatch.https://t.co/WLlVhQuZPP — WYMT (@WYMT) October 22, 2019

Although the fire department’s post said the man’s injuries were minor, comments on their Facebook post implied that he needed surgery to address the damage suffered in the accident.

Other posters said the driver dropped his coffee and was picking it up when the accident took place. There was no official confirmation of those claims.

It was uncertain what charges the driver of the SUV would face, and his name was not released.

