Truck Driver Rapidly Sinking in Flood Until Quick-Thinking Man Grabs Rope and Races To Save His Life

A truck driver in Houston underestimated the level of water on the road during the deadly floods that plagued southeast Texas last week.

It was a mistake that almost cost him his life, but thankfully a pedestrian walking on the street above saw his truck sinking and rushed to save him.

After Tropical Storm Imelda dumped over 24 inches of rain in some parts of southeast Texas last week, the region faced deadly and destructive floods.

The aftermath of the storm left many Texans stranded in their cars facing rising floodwaters. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, over 10,000 vehicle flood claims had been filed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises drivers to turn around when flooding occurs, even if the road doesn’t seem that flooded.

Just six inches of water can stall your car and as little as a foot of moving water can sweep your car away.

A truck driver passing through Houston following Imelda, however, did not heed FEMA’s warning and claimed he didn’t know about the dangers of the high waters, according to KHOU-TV.

OMG! This truck driver intentionally drove into the high water at 59N and the beltway. He got stuck. All of us on 59 got worried. I tried calling 911. But it’s backed up. #khou11 @SallyKHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Bjbs6prw97 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 19, 2019

He drove under the U.S. Route 59 overpass into deep water that immediately covered most of his windshield.

Thankfully, a group of people watched the harrowing incident and were able to try to reach 911, although the lines were backed up.

KHOU reporter Melissa Correa said while she waited to talk to a 911 dispatcher, one man grabbed a hammer from his vehicle and jumped over the guardrail onto the top of the truck trailer.

He then smashed the window of the cab to free the trapped driver.

A passerby grabbed a hammer from his truck and just saved this guy’s life. @HCSOTexas happened to be driving by. My heart stopped. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/USO48A507R — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) September 19, 2019

Another man with a rope in his truck stopped and helped a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who happened to be driving by, pull the driver up to the overpass.

“Everything just shut down,” the driver later said.

Correa documented the rescue through a series of videos on Twitter in hopes that the story would remind others to be more cautious while driving during potential flooding conditions.

“THIS IS WHY WE TELL YOU TO TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN & TO KEEP AN EMERGENCY KIT HANDY,” the reporter tweeted.

