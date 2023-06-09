Share
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and writer Judy Blume, left, attend the "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15.
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and writer Judy Blume, left, attend the "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" Los Angeles Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

Is Dylan Mulvaney in Disguise? Trans Activist Nearly Unrecognizable at Celebrity Concert

 By Richard Moorhead  June 9, 2023 at 7:07am
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is sporting a new look.

The TikTok content creator appeared in a pink minidress and had dyed blond hair Wednesday at a Paris Hilton concert in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

Some Twitter users suggested the look amounted to a rebrand for Mulvaney, 26.

Several supporters of Mulvaney spoke to the trans activist as he entered the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mulvaney, though, has become associated with the conservative boycott of Bud Light.

Are you boycotting Bud Light?

Traditional drinkers of the beer have abandoned the product in response to Anheuser-Busch’s disastrous decision to partner with Mulvaney to market it.

The impromptu boycott has cost Bud Light’s parent company $27 billion in stock value through May, according to the Daily Mail.

Mulvaney rose to prominence with his “365 Days of Girlhood” video series, in which he documented his series of cosmetic surgeries and supposed gender transition.

The influencer appeared on the cover of LGBT magazine Them earlier this month.

In the magazine’s feature, Mulvaney expressed his intention to make his own supposed gender transition more of a private manner than a TikTok video series would allow.

“I don’t regret any of the things that I’ve posted, but I want to make sure that my transition is for me now,” he said. “It’s kind of like redefining a relationship — when it gets too personal, or too hands-on, it can be hard to scale back.

“I’m hoping that the people that do love me will be ready when I start doing things that aren’t just me trauma-unloading onto a camera.”

The influencer still hopes to recruit more corporations for partnerships with the trans community, according to the New York Post.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead




