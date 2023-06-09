Is Dylan Mulvaney in Disguise? Trans Activist Nearly Unrecognizable at Celebrity Concert

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is sporting a new look.

The TikTok content creator appeared in a pink minidress and had dyed blond hair Wednesday at a Paris Hilton concert in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

Dylan Mulvaney wows in pink minidress and cropped tweed jacket at Paris Hilton’s concert after shrugging off Bud Light controversy https://t.co/sjoF0m2Wjj pic.twitter.com/zF13SZLrjd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 8, 2023

Some Twitter users suggested the look amounted to a rebrand for Mulvaney, 26.

Dylan Mulvaney unveils new look as part of rebranding effort since the BudLight backlash. pic.twitter.com/uJi33TXkAn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 8, 2023

Several supporters of Mulvaney spoke to the trans activist as he entered the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mulvaney, though, has become associated with the conservative boycott of Bud Light.

Are you boycotting Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Traditional drinkers of the beer have abandoned the product in response to Anheuser-Busch’s disastrous decision to partner with Mulvaney to market it.

The impromptu boycott has cost Bud Light’s parent company $27 billion in stock value through May, according to the Daily Mail.

Mulvaney rose to prominence with his “365 Days of Girlhood” video series, in which he documented his series of cosmetic surgeries and supposed gender transition.

The influencer appeared on the cover of LGBT magazine Them earlier this month.

Dylan Mulvaney has appeared on the cover of woke magazine THEM. According to the magazine, Dylan is “Ready for Life After Girlhood.” pic.twitter.com/nK8B6CH23G — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 7, 2023

In the magazine’s feature, Mulvaney expressed his intention to make his own supposed gender transition more of a private manner than a TikTok video series would allow.

“I don’t regret any of the things that I’ve posted, but I want to make sure that my transition is for me now,” he said. “It’s kind of like redefining a relationship — when it gets too personal, or too hands-on, it can be hard to scale back.

“I’m hoping that the people that do love me will be ready when I start doing things that aren’t just me trauma-unloading onto a camera.”

The influencer still hopes to recruit more corporations for partnerships with the trans community, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.