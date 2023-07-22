Dylan Mulvaney Heads Back to School to Seek Lucrative Speaking Gigs After Destroying Bud Light

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney is apparently looking for work.

The controversial Mulvaney took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, stating he is interested in speaking at universities and colleges, the New York Post reported.

Notably, Instagram Stories self-delete after 24 hours.

“Booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” he wrote.

Mulvaney added an email address for someone at Creative Arts Agency and told his following “Love ya!”

Dylan Mulvaney is looking to work in colleges and universities as a public speaker. The trans influencer posted an advertisement for his speaking services on his Instagram story. “I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come… pic.twitter.com/6izTH5nrI1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2023



CAA states Mulvaney is available to speak on a variety of topics ranging from “women’s empowerment” to “LGBTQIA+ advocacy” to “humor.”

The agency cited a glowing review of Mulvaney that was purportedly from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Dylan did a great job and was the best we’ve had this year!!” the university stated.

Should Mulvaney be welcomed as a guest speaker on college campuses? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mulvaney gained popularity for his “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series and was able to parlay it into lucrative brand deals.

It was estimated in April that Mulvaney could be making up to five-figures for each sponsored social media post, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Gareth Boyd, a marketing and PR director at Forte Analytica, told the outlet, “We estimate $50,000 to $80,000 per post, respectively on TikTok and Instagram.”

While Mulvaney steadily grew his brand on social media, he was thrust into controversy when he partnered with Anheuser-Busch in April. The beer titan sent the influencer a Bud Light can with his face on it, and he took to social media to promote the brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)



The combo proved to be deadly for the brew as Bud Light lost its title of being the nation’s top-selling beer with Mexico’s Modelo Especial currently holding the title.

Before the Bud Light hoopla, Mulvaney had previously partnered with Ulta Beauty, Nike, Kate Spade, Charlotte Tilbury and MAC Cosmetics.

Mulvaney has stayed relatively quiet since the Bud Light fiasco.

The Post reported he did promote a hair product towards the end of May.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.