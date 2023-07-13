Fox News Becomes Worse Than CNN During Segment on the 'Misgendering' of Dylan Mulvaney

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas slammed CNN over its apology for “misgendering” transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on Wednesday night.

But in doing so, neither referred to the social media influencer as a man — which he is — and called into question their own beliefs about radical gender ideology.

Their hesitancy to use male pronouns for the crossdresser was evident from the start.

Banderas outright referred to Mulvaney as “her” while Watters implied that the confused young man could be a woman if he simply castrated himself under the care of a physician.

The bizarre moment led to obvious questions about the identity of the network, which has been a home to conservatives since 1996.

The confounding segment began on Tuesday when CNN discussed the ongoing boycott of Bud Light following its April partnership with Mulvaney.

CNN correspondent Ryan Young spoke to average people on both sides of the gender issue about the boycott and also correctly referred to Mulvaney as a male.

“He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light,” Young said of the man who has been masquerading as a woman for more than a year online.

Young added, “But [the LGBT community] didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this.”

The left lost its collective mind over Young’s “misgendering” of Mulvaney.

Naturally, the far-left network apologized.

On Wednesday, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told her shrinking audience:

“Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronoun. And CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves, and we apologize for that error.”

CNN ran an on-air apology for their segment misgendering Dylan Mulvaney yesterday: “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves, and we apologize for that error.” pic.twitter.com/aF01aJsfPx — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 12, 2023

CNN’s apology was predictable. So was Fox News’ response — until it wasn’t.

After Watters’ producers aired the mea culpa, Watters said, “Dylan didn’t have the surgery right, so Dylan is still a … ?

The host’s question went unanswered as the segment derailed from there.

Watters and Banderas both took shots at CNN before the latter referred to Mulvaney as female without so much as a second thought.

“I watched the segment, and they do refer to Dylan … as he and him,” Banderas said. “I was more taken aback about how awful the newscast was, and I do understand now why their ratings are in the toilet.”

She also added, “But I don’t think this is something to apologize over. I mean, the person was thinking biologically. Yes, it’s a man. Would I refer to her as a man?”

Banderas, who had just called Mulvaney “her,” concluded CNN should be worried about its “ratings.”

CNN is a fun target for any person who values honesty, integrity and truth in reporting. The Fox News response to the apology should lead the network’s viewers to question everyone about its mission.

In regard to Watters and his question about a gender reassignment surgery, so what if Mulvaney is still carrying his God-given male private parts?

Would it make a difference if he had been given a cosmetic vagina? The answer is no. Mulvaney was born male and will always be male. Full stop.

Does Watters believe these so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries result in someone becoming anything other than what God created them to be?

It certainly appears in the realm of possibility after Wednesday.

Comments from both personalities destroyed the designed purpose of the segment — which was to dunk on lowly CNN.

Both lost the plot — or did they?

A report from May written by Mary Margaret Olohan and published in The Daily Signal claimed the network conservatives have called home since 1996 has internally embraced the left’s gender ideology.

“Fox News employees are allowed to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex, and permitted to dress in alignment with their preferred gender,” Olohan wrote in a lengthy report that is a must-read.

She added, Fox News employees “must also be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns in the workplace.”

The Fox Corporation is no different than any other major company in its hiring and human resource practices. It might come as a surprise to loyal viewers, but some of the people who work behind the scenes in the company are actually ultra “woke.”

The company’s page on “diversity and inclusion” confirms much of the basis of Olohan’s reporting.

Fox News says it is committed to hiring people from a “broad spectrum of backgrounds” and wants them to feel “valued.”

That in and of itself is not necessarily a bad thing. But the problem is that there is an entire spectrum of crazy out there that the company doesn’t mind hiring from.

The company is certainly not shy about embracing the LGBT community within its ranks and displays its own “pride” merch online.

Was the segment between Watters and Banderas an example of the culture rot within Fox News spilling over onto the air?

It appears that scenario is likely.

Watters and Banderas took what was supposed to be an easy touchdown against CNN and fumbled it. In doing so, they showed the world why more and more conservatives are beginning to question the motives of the network and its personalities.

CNN offered a pathetic apology for reporting an objective fact by noting Mulvaney is a man.

Watters later left open the possibility that a man can become a woman while Banderas affirmed Mulvaney’s delusions and was a bit too concerned about the superficial aspect of CNN’s reporting — the quality of its broadcasts.

Conservatives should ask themselves one question after viewing the segment: Why does the country’s premiere outlet for them refuse to leave far-left New York City?

The answer might just be that many of the people who work there are right at home.

At least the world knows where CNN and its hosts stand on the issues. Over at Fox News, things are suddenly much less clear.

