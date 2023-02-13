Eagles' Jason Kelce Reveals Message to Emotional Rival Brother Chiefs' Player After Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII was the first NFL world championship game to see a pair of brothers face off against each other.

Someone had to lose the game, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Eagles center Jason Kelce missed out on a chance to earn a second ring in the thriller in Arizona.

He congratulated his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on winning his own second Super Bowl ring after the game.

Jason Kelce shared a message with his brother after the game that was equal parts short and complementary. It was also crude in a uniquely brotherly way.

“F*** you, congratulations,” Jason Kelce said as he hugged his younger brother at State Farm Stadium, Fox News reported.

History: Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce exchanged a postgame hug at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/RDaxxu0vNv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 13, 2023

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, was emotional after the game as he addressed reporters.

Did you watch the Super Bowl? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (9 Votes) No: 31% (4 Votes)

The 33-year-old was a man balancing the emotions of winning the biggest game in the world — but doing so and almost certainly feeling as though it was at the expense of someone he has known and loved since birth.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” he said as he fought tears.

“You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling.”

As he recalled the on-field meeting between him and his older brother, he said he shared a message of love.

“There’s nothing really I could say to him except I love him, and he played a hell of a year and a hell of a season,” he said.

Their mother Donna Kelce was at the game, and she congratulated one son while also consoling another.

Mom was there for Jason Kelce after the Super Bowl 💚#SBLVII (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ChbAZB2Oyv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2023

Jason Kelce, a product of the University of Cincinnati, has been with the Eagles since he was drafted in 2011. In 2018, his team won the franchise its only Super Bowl at the expense of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Travis Kelce has been with Kansas City since 2013 and was also drafted out of Cincinnati. He won his first Super Bowl in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.