Watch: Tears Stream Down Eagles Coach's Face During Nat'l Anthem

There was a time once when the American national anthem would bring many to tears.

Despite the divisiveness brought about by extremist left-wing racial politics in recent years, it appears that still remains the case for some Americans.

Specifically, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

While country music legend Chris Stapelton gave his edition of the American national anthem ahead of this year’s Superbowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, the camera panned back and forth between various players and fans.

Eventually, the camera landed on Sirianni’s face — showing tears streaming down his face as Stapleton belted out the patriotic song.

Only minutes later, a clip of Sirianni’s reaction already garnered millions of views on Twitter.

Sirianni was far from the only one moved by the anthem. Some of the players present could be seen crying as well.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Many Twitter users also spoke out about Stapleton’s powerful performance. Apparently, the country as a whole isn’t as anti-American as the left would like us to believe.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem got me man… If you don’t feel this you don’t have a pulse! LETS GOOOO!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HgBn5gDe1w — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 12, 2023

“Eagles coach Nick Sirianni crying during the national anthem got me man… If you don’t feel this you don’t have a pulse! LETS GOOOO!!!” sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho wrote.

“Nick Sirianni is all of us listening to Chris Stapleton right now. Absolutely gorgeous rendition,” Kristen Rodgers, a Philadelphia local news anchor, tweeted.

Nick Sirianni is all of us listening to Chris Stapleton right now. Absolutely gorgeous rendition. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Yrk8DlrGBh — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) February 12, 2023

It was conservative commentator Charlie Kirk who best summed up the situation on Twitter, contrasting Sirianni’s emotions with the patriotic indifference of many of America’s political leaders.

“I wish our politicians loved America as much as Nick Sirianni does,” Kirk wrote.

I wish our politicians loved America as much as Nick Sirianni does. pic.twitter.com/wnFSG8ztJ4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 12, 2023

Sirianni’s emotional response does raise the question: When was the last time you saw a U.S. politician brought to emotion by the national anthem?

