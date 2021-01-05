Though Tuesday marks the end of Georgia’s high-stakes senatorial runoffs, the winners of the races will likely not be known until Wednesday at the earliest.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that results would likely not be available until Wednesday due to high turnout and the volume of mail-in ballots.

“Most likely [the races] will be called Wednesday morning,” Raffensperger said on Fox News, adding that his office had encouraged states to begin tabulating absentee ballots ahead of time in order to have results as soon as possible.

The two races have seen record turnout, with over three million votes cast during Georgia’s early voting period.

Election officials are allowed to begin processing early votes but cannot begin counting ballots until polls close at 7 p.m. EST, according to The Associated Press.

And while absentee ballots must be received by the time polls close, military and overseas ballots postmarked by Jan 5. are valid as long as they are received by Friday.

Absentee voters have until Friday to fix any problems with their ballot that disqualify their vote.

Facing off in the runoff elections are incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Republicans need to win one of the seats to hold on to a Senate majority.

