Elizabeth Warren Pushes Absurd 'Corruption' Claim After News of Trump-Zuckerberg Dinner Breaks

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has never been shy about publicizing her delusions, particularly when they’ve benefited her career (like pretending to be a Native American).

But the hectoring Democratic contender, who’s currently polling in second place in Iowa for her party’s presidential nomination, according to RealClearPolitics, outdid herself with a Twitter post on Thursday criticizing a dinner meeting between President Donald Trump, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and billionaire Peter Thiel, a PayPal co-founder and one of the few Republicans in Silicon Valley.

“Amid antitrust scrutiny, Facebook is going on a charm offensive with Republican lawmakers,” Warren wrote. “And now, Mark Zuckerberg and one of Facebook’s board members — a major Trump donor — had a secret dinner with Trump. This is corruption, plain and simple.”

Corruption, plain and simple? More like hypocrisy, plain and simple.

The Trump-Zuckerberg-Thiel dinner was first reported Thursday by NBC News. It reportedly took place in late October, when Zuckerberg was in Washington to testify to Congress about Facebook’s plans to start a digital currency called Libra.

Of course, liberals like to pretend that a handful of Facebook advertisements turned the 2016 election in Trump’s favor (as opposed to Hillary Clinton being an awful candidate who was rejected by Americans in states where it mattered), but the overwhelming bias of the social media giant is against conservatives.

Unless Warren’s been living under a rock for the past two years – and we all know she hasn’t – she’s probably aware that Facebook and other social media giants have been going overboard squelching conservative voices in the public debate.

Facebook in particular has made algorithm changes that have not only limited the reach of conservative news outlets more than liberal outlets, but also had the effect of cutting back on the communication of Republican elected officials with their constituents.

In fact, in June 2018, Zuckerberg was called in front of Congress for a grilling about the company’s censorship of conservatives like the pro-Trump activists “Diamond & Silk.”

But Elizabeth Warren is worried about a pro-Trump bias in Facebook?

She’s got the political alignment exactly backward. And since Warren’s unpleasant attributes include grasping ambition and dishonesty but definitely not stupidity, it’s a rock-solid bet that she knows she’s got it backward.

On the other hand, it’s possible that Warren intended the tweet as a kind of rimshot attack on the man she’s trailing in Iowa, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

While Zuckerberg has not announced an endorsement in the Democratic primary scramble, he has advised Buttigieg on hiring for his campaign, as Fox News reported.

Maybe Warren was trying to score points against a fellow contender for the nomination by trying to link one of his potential supporters to the president Democrats despise.

Either way, Warren’s tale is absurd.

Whatever the motivation behind Warren’s tweet, and whatever the dinner discussion was, the suggestion that the software giant that is Facebook is somehow going to be plugging for Trump, Republicans or conservatives anytime soon is actually laughable.

Of course, if this meeting actually helped lead to an even playing field, that would be welcome — but maybe an even playing field for conservatives is what Warren would call “corruption.”

Warren has proven over the years that she has no problem stretching the truth, but a Big Tech conspiracy that favors Republicans should be too far, even for her.

