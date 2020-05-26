When it comes to Elizabeth Warren, money changes everything.

The Massachusetts senator and erstwhile contender for the Democratic presidential nomination used to take a principled stand against courting big-dollar campaign contributions.

But with the possibility in sight of a vice presidential slot on a Democratic ticket headed by presumptive candidate Joe Biden, it turns out her principles when it comes to raising money are as weak as her claim to Indian ancestry.

According to The New York Times, Warren is scheduled to host a private June 15 gathering of high-spending Democratic donors online to benefit the Biden-for-president effort – basically turning her back on her nomination campaign pledges to turn her back on big money.

Back in the early months of 2019, as The Times reported at the time, Warren announced “that her bid for the Democratic nomination will forgo traditional fund-raising methods meant to cultivate a candidate’s relationships with the wealthy.“

“That means no fancy receptions or big money fund-raisers only with people who can write the big checks,” Warren wrote in a February email, according to The Times. “It means that wealthy donors won’t be able to purchase better seats or one-on-one time with me at our events. And it means I won’t be doing ‘call time,’ which is when candidates take hours to call wealthy donors to ask for their support.”

That was then, as the saying goes, and this is now.

And now Warren is a potential running mate for a man who will be turning 78 years old in November, which would make him older on Inauguration Day than former President Ronald Reagan was on the day he left office.

At 70, of course, Warren is no spring chicken herself, and Biden’s advanced age doesn’t mean anything for sure. But actuarial tables exist for a reason.

It’s a safe bet that a Vice President Warren would have a better chance of assuming the Oval Office through a sudden vacancy than, say, former Vice President Biden did when he served under Barack Obama – a man 20 years his junior.

And there’s growing speculation that Warren – once considered a better fit for a potential Bernie Sanders-led ticket — is a contender for the Democratic second-banana slot with Biden as the nominee. That was the take from a CNN piece published Sunday.

Democrats see Elizabeth Warren as a rising VP contender as coronavirus reshuffles the 2020 race https://t.co/tBaxttqkSF pic.twitter.com/3ZJBjD2rcm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 25, 2020

“Biden and his team have said that the decision will ultimately turn on two key wagers: that he can foresee a partnership, in the White House, that has the potential to mirror the close relationship he shared with President Barack Obama. And that his choice be ready to ascend and lead, if necessary, with little or no on-the-job training,” CNN reporters Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica wrote.

“Warren’s ability to step seamlessly into the role — and take the step up if necessary — is unquestioned by most Democrats.”

The key words there are “most Democrats.”

For sane Americans, Warren’s ability to “step seamlessly” into the role of president of the United States shouldn’t just be questionable, it should be non-existent.

The experiences of her adult life are limited to academia and politics – if Americans want to see a return of the fecklessness of the Obama presidency, that would be a good start. But if Americans had wanted that, Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 presidential election.

Warren’s personal honesty has been shown to fall short by a DNA test she commissioned herself, which proved her decades-long claim to have Cherokee ancestry (a claim that no doubt helped her considerably in the ethnicity-obsessed atmosphere of higher education) was an illusion.

Instead of a triumph, Warren’s DNA test saga ended with her apologizing to the Cherokee Nation.

Her reach for the mantle of female victimhood by claiming to have been fired from a teaching job in 1971 for being pregnant turned out to be even more questionable than her “Cherokee” heritage.

And now, her high-profile pledge to avoid the kind financial courtship that plays such a huge role in American politics is proving to be just as empty as Warren’s claims of Indian ancestry and gender discrimination.

The cries of Warren defenders are predictable right now — she’s not raising the cash for herself, she’s raising it for Biden! She’s raising it for the cause!

Right.

For Elizabeth Warren, obviously, money changes everything.

And a shot at being vice president doesn’t hurt at all.

