SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Ellison Dares Twitter To Show Evidence of Mean Bernie Bros, GOP Rep Who Got Shot by One Obliges

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published February 21, 2020 at 8:17am
Print

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise completely dismantled Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday after Ellison asked for examples of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ supporters “being bad.”

Ellison, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday, “I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a ‘Bernie Bro’ being bad.”

Scalise, who was shot by a supporter of Sanders in 2017, responded, “I can think of an example.”

TRENDING: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

Scalise was likely referring to the infamous 2017 shooting in which he almost lost his life.

The Louisiana Republican was practicing with some of his colleagues for the annual congressional baseball game on June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Virginia, when he was shot, along with four other people, by James Hodgkinson, according to CNN.

Have you ever had a negative encounter with a Bernie Sanders supporter?

Hodgkinson approached the park and reportedly asked if there were any Republicans on the baseball field. After learning that congressional Republicans were indeed practicing, he opened fire on them, USA Today reported.

Scalise, who was House majority whip at the time, was shot in the hip and critically injured. After a lengthy recovery, he returned to Congress in September 2017 for the first time since the shooting, according to Politico.

Hodgkinson was killed during a shootout with police, but not before he wounded Scalise and the others, two of whom were members of the U.S. Capitol Police force.

Hodgkinson had previously volunteered for senator Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign in Iowa.

Sanders has faced heavy criticism recently in the media and from rival Democrats after some of his online supporters, who are commonly referred to as “Bernie Bros,” allegedly harassed members of Nevada’s Culinary Union.

RELATED: Ellison Dives in Polls as Female Abuse Allegations Cause Campaign to Crater

Two of the union’s top officials say they received harassing and threatening messages by phone and online from Sanders supporters over their reservations about the Vermont senator’s “Medicare for All” proposal, The Nevada Independent reported.

While no candidate can be held accountable for the behavior of each and every one of their supporters, Ellison, who is a campaign surrogate for Sanders, walked right into this one.

And Twitter users were quick to agree:

Sanders was grilled during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas over the alleged abuse by his supporters.

“I think you have to accept some responsibility and ask yourself what it is about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others,” rival candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told Sanders, according to the New York Post.

Sanders, of course, floated the possibility that the “Russians,” and not his supporters, might somehow be involved in the controversy.

“All of us remember 2016, and what we remember is efforts by Russians and others to try to interfere in our election and divide us up,” Sanders said, according to CNBC. “I’m not saying that’s happening, but it would not shock me.”

Sanders also said he would be willing to “disown” supporters who are guilty of harassment.

“And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people. They are not part of our movement,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Ellison Dares Twitter To Show Evidence of Mean Bernie Bros, GOP Rep Who Got Shot by One Obliges
New Law in Cambridge, MA Instructs Police Not To Arrest Illegals for Unlicensed Driving
MSNBC's Matthews Goes Off on Sanders: 'We'll Lose 49 States' if He's Nominated
Sailors Reportedly in Hot Water for Wearing Epic MAGA-Style Morale Patch
White Bernie Fan and Black Pro-Gun Voter Get in Brutal Fight During Rally, Brawl Captured on Video
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×