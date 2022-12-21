Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Announces When He's Stepping Down as Twitter CEO and What He'll Do After

 By Andrew Jose  December 21, 2022 at 12:25pm
Parler Share

Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday evening that he would step down from his role once he finds a successor.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,” the 51-year-old tycoon wrote in a Twitter post replying to a poll he had previously shared asking users if he must step down.

Musk said that after he resigns as Twitter CEO, he will “just run the software & servers teams.”

Musk shared the original poll in a Sunday post on Twitter, writing, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

Trending:
Elon Musk Takes Direct Shot at Elizabeth Warren After She Issues Warning to Tesla Board

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk vowed, later stating in another post on Twitter, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Some Twitter users, such as Wall Street Silver, speculated that Musk might have published the poll because he had a successor in mind. However, Musk clarified that he had no eligible successor in consideration.

Should Elon Musk remain Twitter's CEO?

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk replied.

By the time the poll closed Monday morning, over 17 million Twitter accounts had participated in the unscientific survey.

Approximately more than 57.5 percent of the respondents voting that Musk must step down as head of the microblogging platform, while around 42.5 percent of responding accounts voted no.

Musk did not directly address the poll’s results until Tuesday. However, when one user on Monday suggested that Twitter Blue subscribers “should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls,” Musk replied, “Good point. Twitter will make that change.”

Related:
Elon Musk Says Struggling Twitter Is 'Headed Towards the Ground at High Speed'

The billionaire tech entrepreneur published the poll after drawing controversy following his Wednesday decision to ban over 25 accounts tracking private planes such as those flown by Musk himself, oligarchs, government agencies, and celebrities using publicly available information.

Musk also suspended eight journalists, claiming they violated Twitter rules by publishing what he considered to be “assassination coordinates” targeting him.

The suspended journalists included the New York Times’ Ryan Mac, Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, independent journalist Aaron Rupar, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Mashable’s Matt Binder, sports commentator Keith Olbermann, The Intercept’s Micah Lee, and Voice of America’s Steve Herman.

Musk’s decision to suspend the reporters and the flight-tracking accounts drew criticism across the platform, including from some of Musk’s supporters, notably Paul Graham, a founder of Y Combinator, and investor Balaji Srinivasan, the New York Times reported.

Musk’s actions also drew criticism from the European Union and the United Nations.

“Media freedom is not a toy,” Melissa Fleming, the UN’s undersecretary-general for global communications, said, according to reporting from the BBC. “A free press is the cornerstone of democratic societies and a key tool in the fight against harmful disinformation.”

On Friday, EU commissioner Vera Jourova warned Twitter that it could face sanctions under Europe’s Digital Services Act which mandates online platforms to uphold “the respect of media freedom and fundamental rights,” BBC reported.

“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” Jourova added, according to the BBC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Elon Musk Announces When He's Stepping Down as Twitter CEO and What He'll Do After
31-Year-Old Super Bowl Champion Reportedly Placed in Hospice: 'It's Not Looking Good'
GOP Senator Sounds the Alarm on 'Monstrous' $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Makes a Demand
'Fit and Healthy' 14-Year-Old Boy's Heart Stops Beating While Riding Bike - In Coma for 4 Days
Horror Hits Town of 200 People When 6-Year-Old Is Found Dead in Chilling Location
See more...

Conversation