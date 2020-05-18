Tesla CEO Elon Musk ignited a firestorm on social media after he tweeted a cryptic message apparently linking himself to the conservative movement.

The sometimes controversial billionaire has been critical of the heavy-handed government response to the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, and has been particularly open about his displeasure with the state of California, where Tesla is headquartered.

Sunday, Musk tweeted a reference to the film “The Matrix” which has become synonymous with those aligning themselves with free-thinking, anti-Big Brother conservative ideology.

Musk posted a red rose emoji on Twitter and told his 34 million followers: “Take the red pill.”

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

TRENDING: Hospital Worker with Coronavirus Found Dead with Her Small Child by Her Side, Hospital Issues Statement

The post was followed by another cryptic reference to “The Matrix,” in which Musk shared an image of the film’s character Morpheus, portrayed by actor Laurence Fishburne, displaying a red pill and a blue pill.

When u take DayQuil & NyQuil at same time pic.twitter.com/7AMLLMsBZK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Do you agree with Elon Musk that California officials are ignoring constitutional rights? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In the 1999 film, Morpheus presents the film’s protagonist with the option of taking either a red pill to experience an awakening of truth or a blue pill to continue living in ignorance.

Musk’s “red pill” tweet immediately drew responses from both conservatives and liberals and was shared nearly 100,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, responded to Musk and wrote that she had “taken” the red pill.

RELATED: Podcasting Giant Threatens To Leave California for Texas Over Lockdown, Taxes: 'I'm Not Kidding'

The Tesla co-founder’s post was well-received by many of Twitter’s most ardent conservatives, while liberals on the social media site expressed their vexation at Musk.

“The Matrix” co-director, a man born as Andrew Paul Wachowski who announced he was transgender in 2016 and began going as Lilly Wachowski, attacked both musk and Ivanka Trump for referencing his movie.

“F— both of you,” Wachowski wrote in response to Ivanka’s tweet.

Musk, who shared in 2018 that he viewed himself as a “socialist,” has emerged as an unlikely ally to those arguing against government lockdown orders in recent months.

On March 6, before much of the country was shut down, Musk described the panic surrounding the coronavirus as “dumb.”

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

On May 14, Musk shared a popular meme on Twitter poking fun at Karl Marx.

The meme shows a philosophical argument about time throughout history and portrays Marx as arguing that time was invented by capitalists so that they can “sell more clocks.”

On May 9, Musk threatened to leave California and take his company with him, reminding the state’s leaders that Tesla is the last remaining car manufacturer in the Golden State.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen[t] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

In the same thread, he blasted an “unelected” health official for defying President Donald Trump and the “Constitutional freedoms” of Californians.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

On May 11, Musk stated that he had ordered his Tesla production facility in Fremont, California, to reopen in defiance of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home mandate.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he wrote.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

President Trump tweeted in support of Musk reopening his facility.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” Trump tweeted.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

CNN Business reported that during an April Tesla earnings call, Musk labeled stay-at-home orders “fascist.”

The billionaire stated his belief that lockdown orders were “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”

Musk has also recently been critical of CNN — a position many American conservatives would also support.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.