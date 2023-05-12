Elon Musk announced on Friday that former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO of Twitter.

In a previous tweet, Musk had said the new CEO would take over for him in the coming weeks.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he wrote on Friday.

Musk said Yaccarino will “focus primarily on business operations.”

He said he is not done with the platform or his vision of turning it into an “everything app,” but will take on a different role.

Musk said he will “focus on product design & new technology.”

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he concluded.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

The announcement of Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO comes a day after Musk revealed that he had hired his replacement.

“She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & [systems operators].”

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

NBCUniversal announced Friday morning that Yaccarino had resigned from the company.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh thanked Yaccarino for her years with the media conglomerate.

“We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built,” he said in a statement.

Cavanagh concluded, “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

Yaccarino also issued a statement on her resignation, but she did not mention Twitter.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said.

“We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors … and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Yaccarino is also a chair of the World Economic Forum.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.