Elon Musk speaks with Linda Yaccarino at a marketing conference on April 18 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter - Then Announces a Powerful Role for Himself

 By Johnathan Jones  May 12, 2023 at 10:38am
Elon Musk announced on Friday that former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO of Twitter.

In a previous tweet, Musk had said the new CEO would take over for him in the coming weeks.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he wrote on Friday.

Musk said Yaccarino will “focus primarily on business operations.”

He said he is not done with the platform or his vision of turning it into an “everything app,” but will take on a different role.

Musk said he will “focus on product design & new technology.”

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he concluded.

The announcement of Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO comes a day after Musk revealed that he had hired his replacement.

“She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” he tweeted Thursday afternoon. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & [systems operators].”

NBCUniversal announced Friday morning that Yaccarino had resigned from the company.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh thanked Yaccarino for her years with the media conglomerate.

“We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built,” he said in a statement.

Cavanagh concluded, “Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

Yaccarino also issued a statement on her resignation, but she did not mention Twitter.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said.

“We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors … and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Yaccarino is also a chair of the World Economic Forum.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation