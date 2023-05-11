Elon Musk Announces He Will No Longer Be CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk will be leaving his current post as Twitter CEO in about six weeks, according to the man himself.

The eccentric billionaire sent shockwaves through Twitter on Thursday when he announced that he has found his replacement:

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk tweeted out. “She will be starting ~6 weeks!”

“X” refers to SpaceX, Musk’s spacecraft company.

Curiously, the only two clues Musk offered about this mystery replacement is that she will start in about six weeks (that’s in roughly late June) and that she’s a she.

Otherwise, the only additional information Musk offered was about what would be next for him.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk said, heavily implying that he would be working far more on a micro-level with the social media titan, and not as much the macro-level.

Musk has yet to comment on preemptively calling this mystery female “foolish” when Musk originally broached the topic of when he would step down as Twitter CEO back in December.

Back then, Musk posted a Twitter poll so he could take a public assessment on his job as CEO.

He asked all of Twitter if he should “step down” as CEO and swore that he would abide by the results of the poll.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

After 57.5 percent of the votes came in voting in favor of Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO, he followed up with another message showcasing that he’s a man of his word.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk added. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Indeed, based on his most recent tweet, Musk will be focusing on being Chief Technology Officer, while overseeing “product, software [and system operations.]”

As to what this means on a more functional level, it’ll be hard to opine on that until Musk reveals more of whomever this new replacement is.

What is fair to say, however, is that the new CEO certainly has a clear path forward.

Musk’s changes have helped turn Twitter into a growing platform for digital media consumption (just ask Tucker Carlson.)

From community notes to more transparently available metric numbers, Musk’s moves have all largely been viewed in a positive light.

Whoever ends up replacing him simply needs to keep this path of transparency and accountability moving along.

