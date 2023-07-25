Elon Musk Says Bye-Bye Birdie with Midnight Glimpse of New Twitter Logo That Erupts in Tweetstorm

The social media world was still buzzing this week after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Sunday that the iconic platform will be receiving a new look soon, marking one of the biggest changes since he purchased the company last year.

Musk announced that Twitter will undergo a branding change from the blue bird to a black-and-white X symbol.

In a slew of posts released in the early morning hours of Sunday, Musk tweeted that he, and all Twitter users, will soon bid farewell to the famous blue bird.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk’s fondness for the letter is apparent in his own electric vehicle company, Tesla, which has an “X” model as well as the name of one of his children.

He posted a picture on Twitter of himself standing in front of a Tesla backdrop with the letter “X,” while he creates an “X” with his forearms.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

That’s not all, though. Musk also named his now-2-year-old son, X AE A-XII.

The billionaire mogul is also the founder of the space company, SpaceX.

On Twitter’s website, the platform states that the blue bird logo is “our most recognizable asset.”

Although Musk renounced his position as Twitter CEO, he remains its primary owner.

Musk named Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as his replacement as CEO in May.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” Yaccarino said of hearing Twitter’s new development.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she added.

A war of words ensued at Twitter after Musk announced the branding change for the platform.

For example, one user criticized Musk’s move, comparing it to HBO’s addition of the word “Max” to its title.

This is worse than HBO throwing away their brand recognition and calling it “MAX” — Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) July 23, 2023

Another user echoed the HBO Max remark, saying Musk cannot take away the blue bird.

Bruh. It’s literally tweets tweeting and re-tweeting. You can’t take away the birb. This is like HBO switching to max. Bad mojo. — Michael J. 🌲☕ (@inherentlymike) July 23, 2023

There were those who supported Musk’s decision, however.

Conservative commentator Katrina Pierson replied to Musk’s announcement tweet with a GIF, saying, “Gex X Approves.”

” … unless it stands for Generation X, then I’m down.”

… unless it stands for Generation X, then I’m down. pic.twitter.com/cdoQ5DG0Xa — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) July 23, 2023

Another user praised the move, tweeting, “Twitter will be evolving into more than tweets. The name should reflect more than tweets. X is an appropriate name to encompass anything and everything.”

Twitter will be evolving into more than tweets. The name should reflect more than tweets. X is an appropriate name to encompass anything and everything. — liz (@lk33x2028) July 23, 2023

The branding move comes as Twitter competes against Meta’s new app, Threads, which launched earlier this month, and has been seen as an alternative for individuals leaving Twitter, as reported by The Associated Press.

