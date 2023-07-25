Share
News
Twitter logo, left; Twitter owner Elon Musk, right.
The blue bird logo of Twitter, left, has become a familiar sight to social media users around the globe. But Elon Musk, right, the company's owner, is set on changing that. (Stockfoo / Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images)

Elon Musk Says Bye-Bye Birdie with Midnight Glimpse of New Twitter Logo That Erupts in Tweetstorm

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 25, 2023 at 11:17am
Share

The social media world was still buzzing this week after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Sunday that the iconic platform will be receiving a new look soon, marking one of the biggest changes since he purchased the company last year.

Musk announced that Twitter will undergo a branding change from the blue bird to a black-and-white X symbol.

In a slew of posts released in the early morning hours of Sunday, Musk tweeted that he, and all Twitter users, will soon bid farewell to the famous blue bird.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote.

Trending:
Bombshell Report: FBI Corroborated Biden Bribery Claims, Told US Attorney

Musk’s fondness for the letter is apparent in his own electric vehicle company, Tesla, which has an “X” model as well as the name of one of his children.

He posted a picture on Twitter of himself standing in front of a Tesla backdrop with the letter “X,” while he creates an “X” with his forearms.

That’s not all, though. Musk also named his now-2-year-old son, X AE A-XII.

The billionaire mogul is also the founder of the space company, SpaceX.

On Twitter’s website, the platform states that the blue bird logo is “our most recognizable asset.”

Although Musk renounced his position as Twitter CEO, he remains its primary owner.

Do you prefer Twitter’s original bird logo?

Musk named Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as his replacement as CEO in May.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” Yaccarino said of hearing Twitter’s new development.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she added.

A war of words ensued at Twitter after Musk announced the branding change for the platform.

Related:
'QAnon Shaman' Reveals Elon Musk's Gracious Offer While He Was in Prison

For example, one user criticized Musk’s move, comparing it to HBO’s addition of the word “Max” to its title.

Another user echoed the HBO Max remark, saying Musk cannot take away the blue bird.

There were those who supported Musk’s decision, however.

Conservative commentator Katrina Pierson replied to Musk’s announcement tweet with a GIF, saying, “Gex X Approves.”

” … unless it stands for Generation X, then I’m down.”

Another user praised the move, tweeting, “Twitter will be evolving into more than tweets. The name should reflect more than tweets. X is an appropriate name to encompass anything and everything.”

The branding move comes as Twitter competes against Meta’s new app, Threads, which launched earlier this month, and has been seen as an alternative for individuals leaving Twitter, as reported by The Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.




Elon Musk Says Bye-Bye Birdie with Midnight Glimpse of New Twitter Logo That Erupts in Tweetstorm
Gretchen Whitmer Leans into Barbie Craze with Cringeworthy Self-Promoting Social Media Stunt
House Republicans Who Opposed McCarthy Speakership Given Major Gift for Their Re-Election Campaigns
Kevin McCarthy Delivers Devastating Impeachment News to Joe Biden
'Gay Water' Cocktail Launch Aims to Corner LGBT Market Amid Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco
See more...

Conversation