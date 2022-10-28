Parler Share
Commentary
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaking
Commentary
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, California. (Jae C. Hong / AP Photo)

Tesla Staff Brought in to Assess the Mess After Twitter Engineers Are Locked Out: The Bird is Freed

 By George Upper  October 28, 2022 at 11:31am
To make sure that nothing about the Twitter’s product changes prior to the final closing of Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter, the company’s software engineers cannot make changes to Twitter’s proprietary code as of noon in San Francisco yesterday.

Bloomberg reported that several people, none of whom were named in the report, had spoken about the code freeze. Twitter enacted the same lock-out in April when the sale was first announced, Bloomberg said.

Musk yesterday brought in Tesla engineers to review the code yesterday in advance of an expected closing on the sale today.

Bloomberg expected the sale would be complete today, “as planned.”

News of changes as Musk has taken control of the social media giant has been coming fast and furious in the days leading up to Musk’s taking the company private.

On Oct. 20, The Washington Post reported that Musk had told investors that he planned to reduce the company’s workforce by 5,000 more people, leaving only about 2,000 employees to run the company.

(A week later, Bloomberg reported that Musk had told employees that he did not, in fact, plan to make such deep cuts.)

Some Twitter employees expressed concern about how the company would moderate content with so few workers.

On Wednesday, Musk changed his handle on Twitter to “Chief Twit” and shared a video of himself carrying a sink into the company’s headquarters.

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he wrote.

Yesterday, Musk tweeted an open letter to advertisers, thanking them for partnering with them an promising to “build something extraordinary” with them.

“Let us build something extraordinary together,” he wrote.

Also yesterday, word came out that some of the most senior people at Twitter had been let go.

Then, late last night, Musk tweeted simply, “The bird is freed.”

What’s coming next? Changes to the way Twitter users are banned and their speech censored on the platform, probably. Beyond that, I’d hate to be forced to wager.

But I will make one educated guess: Whatever it is, it’s not going to be boring.

George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Tesla Staff Brought in to Assess the Mess After Twitter Engineers Are Locked Out: The Bird is Freed
