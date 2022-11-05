Parler Share
News
Elon Musk issued reassurances that content moderation is alive and well on Twitter, despite harsh criticism to the contrary by liberals this week.
Elon Musk issued reassurances that content moderation is alive and well on Twitter, despite harsh criticism to the contrary by liberals this week. (Diego Donamaria / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Signals Hard Times Are Ahead With Subtle Change on Twitter

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2022 at 8:55am
Parler Share

Elon Musk, who began his Twitter reign last week with a joking reference to himself as “Chief Twit,” has taken on a darker tone in his Twitter profile.

Musk, now at the center of the storm over perceived changes at Twitter, as well as massive employee layoffs, has changed his location to “Hell.”

Musk has tried to wage his private battle against misinformation by telling his followers that content moderation is alive and well on the social media platform.

“Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” he tweeted Friday.

Trending:
Song Played Before Biden Takes the Stage Gives Democrats 'Painful' Flashbacks: 'Who Was in Charge of This'?

Musk also pushed back against the anger sparked by his layoffs.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he wrote.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 people, according to The New York Times, which would have been a little under half of its pre-Musk workforce.

Musk is facing a lawsuit from workers who claim his action violates a federal law that requires advance notice of mass layoffs.

A report in The Washington Post linked the issues of content moderation and the layoffs by saying that political feathers have been deeply ruffled by actions taken on the cusp of Election Day.

The Post reported that it was told by a representative of a major political party that the party is seeing increased response time from Twitter when it wants to report misinformation. However, the report did not name either the party of the person making the claim or the person who was its source.

Related:
Musk Reveals Activists and Advertisers Are Doing 'Massive' Damage to Twitter: 'They're Trying to Destroy Free Speech'

“Law enforcement may lose precious minutes in identifying that person who we think is posing an actual threat,” said Katherine Keneally, a senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, according to the report.

President Joe Biden piled on with his dose of criticism Friday.

“Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world,” he said, according to Insider. “There’s no editors anymore.”

But Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, said the facts do not bear out the panic, noting that Twitter’s “core moderation capabilities remain in place.”

“Yesterday’s reduction in force affected approximately 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50% cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact,” he wrote in one tweet Friday.

Amid the consternation, traces of the trolling presence of the pre-purchase Musk appeared late Friday and early Saturday, with one tweet remarking, “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8,” a reference to the cost of Twitter’s subscription service, and another saying, “Power to the people.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk Signals Hard Times Are Ahead With Subtle Change on Twitter
Pelosi May Already Have Her Replacement - A Family Member Who Has Never Held Elected Office
'I am One of Them': Lara Trump Lets Loose on Democrats Lumping White Suburban Women Into One Box
'Blood Moon' Will Rise Over America on Election Day
Musk Reveals Activists and Advertisers Are Doing 'Massive' Damage to Twitter: 'They're Trying to Destroy Free Speech'
See more...

Conversation