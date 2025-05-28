Elon Musk Speaks Out Against 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' Says It 'Undermines' DOGE

Elon Musk said that the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” making its way through Congress goes against some of the work his Department of Government Efficiency has done.

The bill recently passed the House on a one-vote margin and is being considered by the Senate, which is likely to change the bill’s contents.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in a snippet of an interview with CBS that will air on Sunday.

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both,” Musk said.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk tells CBS Sunday Morning’s @Pogue he was “disappointed” to see the Trump-backed “big beautiful” spending bill, which passed in the House last week. Musk said… pic.twitter.com/LUcuTaNYrs — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 28, 2025



The bill, a major initiative of President Donald Trump, cuts about $1.5 trillion in federal spending, according to Fox News.

Musk has stepped away from his work in Washington to resume his focus on businesses that include SpaceX and Tesla as well as the social media platform X.

He said in a recent interview that the problems in Washington are deeper than he imagined as an outsider.

“The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realized,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

Do you agree with Elon Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in D.C., to say the least,” he said.

Musk said the firestorm directed at DOGE is often misplaced.

“DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” he said. “So, like, something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it.”

He said he was stunned at the violence directed toward his companies.

“People were burning Teslas. Why would you do that? That’s really uncool,” he said.

Musk said he is not done with Washington, however but will focus on an area he knows best – technology.

“There’s, like, so many situations where the computers are so broken,” he said, “even in the intelligence world,” where to move “data from one computer to another, you have to print it out and then type it into the next computer. And this is just literally a thing that was brought to my attention.”

He said he will focus “a bit more like tackling projects with the highest gain for the pain, which still means a lot of good things in terms of reducing waste and fraud.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.