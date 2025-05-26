Musk Reveals Shocking Future of Humanoid Robots: 'There Will Be Tens of Billions'

Elon Musk shared new footage of Tesla’s new humanoid robots, and he has a bold prediction for their future.

Beyond producing electric cars, Tesla has been developing humanoid robots that are increasingly capable of a wide variety of tasks.

They call the robot “Tesla Optimus,” and according to Musk, it will be “[t]he biggest product ever.”

The technology entrepreneur and recent government efficiency consultant shared footage on Tuesday of Optimus completing tasks through auditory commands.

The biggest product ever

pic.twitter.com/AgmU7AjcDT — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 21, 2025

When the machine was told to “pick up the trash bag, open the lid, and place the bag in the bin,” it bent down, picked up the bag with its right hand, opened the trash bin with its left, and set the bag inside.

It also obeyed the command to “pick up the brush and dustpan” in order to “clean the table.”

Optimus was also able to “tear a paper towel from the roll,” “pick up the spoon and stir the pot,” and “use the vacuum to clean the floor.”

All of the tasks were learned by Optimus via artificial intelligence from videos of humans completing the same assignments.

The demonstration came months after Musk forecasted that “there will be tens of billions” of humanoid robots by the year 2040, a mere 15 years away.

“I think everyone will want to have their personal robot,” he said at a recent investment forum in Saudi Arabia.

“You can think of it as though you had your own personal C-3PO or R2-D2, but even better,” he said in reference to the personality-infused droids from “Star Wars.”

Elon Musk on demand for 🤖

“For humanoid robots there will likely be tens of billions of them and everyone will want their own personal robot” pic.twitter.com/2K2m4VLBIQ — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 14, 2025

“Who wouldn’t want to have their own personal C-3PO or R2-D2? That would be pretty great,” he continued.

Beyond fulfilling needs for humans as personal assistants, the advent of robotic assistants “unlocks an immense amount of economic potential.”

Musk noted that having a larger de-facto population would increase overall output.

