Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Throws Early Support Behind DeSantis for 2024 Run, But There's One Catch

 By Jack Davis  November 26, 2022 at 1:38pm
Parler Share

Elon Musk is foreshadowing his 2024 presidential vote, but also vowing fairness on his social media platform.

On Friday night, Musk engaged in a casual conversation with a Twitter user who asked Musk point-blank if he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the recently re-elected DeSantis runs for president in 2024.

The comment came after a discussion of 2024 that began, as these things often do, with former President Donald Trump.


Although Twitter was often targeted by conservatives for outrage under its former regimes,  liberals have been lambasting Musk and his platform for allowing Trump’s account to be reinstated.

Trending:
Thanksgiving Football Ad Calls Out 12 Republican Senators Siding with Democrats for a Sneaky 'Attack on People of Faith'

Trump has said he will shun Twitter, remaining with his Truth Social platform.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on his platform on Friday night. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

Musk then spoke about what he really wants to see in 2024.

“But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he wrote, before being asked specifics.

Do you want Ron DeSantis to run in 2024?

Related:
Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run, Made 1 Laughable Request of Trump That 'Perturbed' Him

After saying he would back DeSantis, who has emerged as the early top contender against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, he added that “Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

In June, Musk had indicated in a Twitter conversation that he might support DeSantis, according to Reuters.

Martin Sweet, a professor of political science at Purdue University, said DeSantis has momentum today, but many primary states such as New Hampshire will take a lot of convincing, according to The Hill.

“They really want those up-close, multiple-times visits,” Sweet said. “Lots of people want to look under the hood and kick the tires. Can he do that low-level persuasion?”

“DeSantis emotes a lot less than other prospective candidates and might have some trouble,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk Throws Early Support Behind DeSantis for 2024 Run, But There's One Catch
Watch: Would-Be Robber Knocks Himself Out Cold During Heist - Cops Instantly Take Their Opportunity
17-Year-Old Hero Swoops Into Action After Officer Is Shot Right in Front of Her - Unmatched Bravery
Kanye West's Twitter Drops 8 Words Just 1 Month After Ban - Is Ye Back?
Trump Leaves Biden in the Dust Again, Surpasses Record He's Been Working on for 15 Years After Twitter Engineers Intervene
See more...

Conversation