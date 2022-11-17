Pro-DeSantis PAC Launches First Presidential-Style Ad - Is He Going to Do It?: 'A Nation on the Brink'

After former President Donald Trump officially announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday evening, attention also turned to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with many wondering if he would also announce a 2024 presidential campaign. One pro-DeSantis political action committee even released a promotional ad for DeSantis.

“DeSantis is DeFuture, Join us in this fight to make DeSantis our next president of the United States,” the Twitter account of “Ron to the Rescue” posted on Wednesday, along with a promotional video.

“Lockdowns, rampant inflation, rising crime, soaring gas prices, a nation on the brink … while our nation struggled, Florida thrived,” the advertisement narrated.

“Doesn’t America deserve the same? To defeat Biden and restore our country, America needs leadership. We need Ron DeSantis,” the ad continued.

The ad got a variety of responses on Twitter.

“We are barely a week out of the election- give us a break,” one user tweeted.

Others supported the notion of a DeSantis run.

“He has my vote!” another tweeted.

Some simply signaled support for Trump in response.

“Trump 2024,” one user tweeted.

The PAC “Ron to the Rescue” does not seem to be officially affiliated with DeSantis, since the governor has not announced an intention to run, let alone a formal campaign.

But that has not stopped the PAC from promoting him.

“Under the current management of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, our nation has drastically suffered. Inflation is shrinking the Middle-class, supply-chain issues are eroding small businesses, and soft-on-crime policies are destroying community safety,” the home page of the PAC explained.

“After his historic near 20% margin victory for re-election, it is clear that Governor Ron DeSantis is the frontrunner to restore American Exceptionalism and once again put America First!” it continued.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has actually avoided making any direct comments about the possibility of running in 2024.

He has been focusing on his recent re-election instead and on Wednesday, when he was in Lee County, Florida, he said that people needed to “chill out a little bit” regarding a 2024 presidential run and contest between himself and Trump, CNN reported.

However, there are some Republican officials who were not pleased about Trump’s plans to run again, Politico reported.

After the wrap-up of the midterm election, DeSantis and other governors of the Republican Governors Association met on Tuesday for a “two-day conference where governors, donors, and senior party officials grappled with last week’s disappointing midterm election and conveyed the desire for a new blueprint for the party,” Politico reported.

Many governors didn’t want to publicly speak about Trump’s possible candidacy, but New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he thought it was a politically weak notion.

“We just got through an election. Aren’t we all a little exhausted? … He’s not going to deliver a new message. There’s not going to be anything exciting or new about this. It’s going to be what is expected, and it’s going to be at his weakest point politically. Think about that. You’re the former president. You’re as weak as you’ve ever been politically. You’re not even necessarily the frontrunner,” Sununu told Politico, just before Trump made his official announcement.

But DeSantis has still not made any comments or hints at an announcement, despite getting so much attention in light of Trump’s announcement.

