Elon Musk speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Diego Donamaria / Getty Images for SXSW)

Elon Musk Torches Democrat's Call to Allow Children to Medically Transition, Calls It 'Propaganda'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 16, 2023 at 5:35pm
Elon Musk checked Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday with some cold truth when she claimed it is the job of adults to sterilize and in some cases disfigure children who claim they are transgender.

Flanagan was pushing the lie that adults must make hormones and irreversible gender surgeries available to young children — children whose brains have not even developed.

“When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them,” she said in a clip that went viral on Twitter. “That’s what it means to be a good parent.”

The comments were made after Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that made the state a “trans refuge state” for kids, Fox News reported.

Musk fired back after he came across the clip.

He wrote, “Not when they’re fed propaganda by adults.”

“Moreover, every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes,” he pointed out. “Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18.”

Musk is anything but a hardline conservative, but his thoughts on current events and his willingness to share them are inspiring. The billionaire CEO of companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter also wields a ton of influence.

Of course, this issue is one that many people might now know is personal to Musk.

Musk and Canadian writer Justine Wilson became the proud parents of twin boys in 2004.

Xavier and Griffin Musk turned 18 last year, but Xavier petitioned a court in California for a name and gender change — announcing he intended to live his life as a woman, TMZ reported.

When asked about a reason for changing his first and last name, Xavier told a court it was for “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk has challenged the left’s radical gender ideologies online in recent years.

It’s no wonder he holds the opinions he does.

The man lost a son to the left’s gender insanity, which has to be a difficult pill to swallow.

Conversation