Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Are Uniting for a Nationally Televised 'Event' That's Sure to Make Waves

Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson will team up next week for what Fox News is billing as quite the “event.”

Musk has been interviewed by Carlson for a special two-night show that will take place Monday and Tuesday during Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot, according to Fox News.

In a snippet released Friday, Musk warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” Musk said.

“In the sense that it has the potential, however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial, it has the potential of civilization destruction,” Mush said.

Fox News said that during the interview, Musk will talk about his plans for Twitter and give some inside details of the months-long process that led the SpaceX and Tesla boss to buying the social media platform.

Musk’s recent Twitter battles have included a fight with The New York Times and NPR.

First, Musk removed the newspaper’s verified check mark, calling it “propaganda.”

Musk then put a label on NPR’s Twitter account calling it “US state-affiliated media,” which he later changed to “Government-funded Media.” NPR and PBS have said they will quit Twitter over such labels.

As noted by The Wrap, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the highest-rated program in cable news in viewers for the month of March, averaging 3.3 million viewers. Carlson’s show also led cable news in the 25-54 age bracket with 421,000 viewers in that age range.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Musk spoke about his work at Twitter, saying the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”.

“It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster,” he said, adding that his Twitter experience has been “really quite a stressful situation over the last several months.”

“I sometimes sleep in the office,” he said.

Musk admitted in the interview some tweets might have been a mistake.

“Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes,” he said.

“I think I should not tweet after 3 a.m.,” he said.

Musk also spoke about his mass layoff of Twitter staff:

“I wouldn’t say it was uncaring… If the whole ship sinks, then nobody’s got a job.”

