Elon Musk's Relationship with Transgender Child Caused Billionaire to Go Anti-Woke: Biographer

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, turned against wokeness after his child became transgender and began endorsing communist beliefs, according to a new biography by Walter Isaacson.

Musk’s oldest child, his son Xavier, transitioned at 16 years old, referring to himself as “Jenna” and identifying as a communist who despised rich people, according to a biography excerpt obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Musk believed Twitter espoused a similar woke ideology to the one his child had adopted, prompting the billionaire’s interest in getting involved with the social media company and eventually purchasing it.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” Xavier texted Elon’s brother’s wife, according to the excerpt.

“Don’t tell my dad.”

Musk responded to the change in a mostly positive manner when he discovered it, but then Xavier cut him off completely after becoming a communist, according to the excerpt.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk stated.

Musk has made numerous efforts to have a relationship with his child, but they have been fruitless, which has caused him immense suffering, according to the excerpt.

Musk partially attributes his child’s radical ideology to attending Crossroads, a progressive Los Angeles school, according to the excerpt

Musk reportedly believed Twitter had been contaminated by a comparable mindset, censoring right-leaning and anti-establishment views.

“It’s very clear that the inmates are running the asylum,” Musk stated, referring to Twitter’s employees.

Musk also discussed a concept called the “woke mind virus,” which he said “is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general.”

The billionaire disposed of “woke” clothing and laughed at employee safe spaces at the company’s headquarters after he took over Twitter, according to the report.

X and Tesla did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

