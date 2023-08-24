Biden DOJ Puts Elon Musk in Crosshairs Again After Coming for Twitter Earlier This Year

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice sued billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday over alleged discrimination against immigrants.

SpaceX is alleged to have engaged in discriminatory practices against individuals seeking asylum and refugees by broadly excluding them throughout the hiring process in violation of immigration regulations, the DOJ claimed in its court filing.

Although asylees and refugees are legally permitted to work, SpaceX said the company could not hire them.

“From at least September 2018 to at least May 2022, SpaceX discriminated against asylees and refugees throughout its hiring process, including during recruiting, screening, and selection, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (‘INA’),” the DOJ lawsuit said.

“Because of their citizenship status, asylees and refugees had virtually no chance of being fairly considered for or hired for a job at SpaceX,” it says.

The United States mandates employees to have “at least a green card” due to rockets’ classification as “advanced weapons technology,” Musk posted on June 20 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are considered advanced weapons technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

However, this is incorrect, according to the lawsuit.

“In online postings and statements by SpaceX’s CEO and other SpaceX officials and recruiters, SpaceX discouraged asylees and refugees from applying to the company by wrongly stating that SpaceX can only hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents,” the DOJ lawsuit said.

SpaceX Complaint by The Western Journal

It’s not the first time one of Musk’s companies has been in the Biden DOJ’s crosshairs.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice targeted the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia held the company in contempt and levied a $350,000 fine against the company after it produced former President Donald Trump’s account information three days after the court’s deadline, according to recently released court documents.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Many on social media, however, criticized the DOJ’s move.

Joe Biden is suing SpaceX because they only hire Americans. You can’t make this up. Let’s deport Joe Biden from the Oval Office. https://t.co/ZH5tdoRb73 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 24, 2023

This is nuts. Biden’s Justice Department is suing @elonmusk’s SpaceX because they’ve only hired American citizens and lawful permanent residents since Sept. 2018. They call this discrimination against asylees & refugees. Who does our government work for because it’s not citizens! pic.twitter.com/laJu9b2Dak — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 24, 2023

The Biden DOJ is suing SpaceX for hiring only “U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents” for 2 years Banana republic reaching new heights pic.twitter.com/6Zu3SREk9d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 24, 2023

