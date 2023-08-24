Share
News
At left, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 16. At right, Elon Musk speaks at the Vivatech event in Paris on June 16.
At left, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 16. At right, Elon Musk speaks at the Vivatech event in Paris on June 16. (Evan Vucci / AP; Michel Euler / AP)

Biden DOJ Puts Elon Musk in Crosshairs Again After Coming for Twitter Earlier This Year

 By Jason Cohen  August 24, 2023 at 10:17am
Share

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice sued billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday over alleged discrimination against immigrants.

SpaceX is alleged to have engaged in discriminatory practices against individuals seeking asylum and refugees by broadly excluding them throughout the hiring process in violation of immigration regulations, the DOJ claimed in its court filing.

Although asylees and refugees are legally permitted to work, SpaceX said the company could not hire them.

“From at least September 2018 to at least May 2022, SpaceX discriminated against asylees and refugees throughout its hiring process, including during recruiting, screening, and selection, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (‘INA’),” the DOJ lawsuit said.

“Because of their citizenship status, asylees and refugees had virtually no chance of being fairly considered for or hired for a job at SpaceX,” it says.

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

The United States mandates employees to have “at least a green card” due to rockets’ classification as “advanced weapons technology,” Musk posted on June 20 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, this is incorrect, according to the lawsuit.

“In online postings and statements by SpaceX’s CEO and other SpaceX officials and recruiters, SpaceX discouraged asylees and refugees from applying to the company by wrongly stating that SpaceX can only hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents,” the DOJ lawsuit said.

SpaceX Complaint by The Western Journal

It’s not the first time one of Musk’s companies has been in the Biden DOJ’s crosshairs.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice targeted the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Related:
Donald Trump Jr. Claims Fox News Censored Trump Supporters After GOP Debate

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia held the company in contempt and levied a $350,000 fine against the company after it produced former President Donald Trump’s account information three days after the court’s deadline, according to recently released court documents.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Many on social media, however, criticized the DOJ’s move.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jason Cohen
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Biden DOJ Puts Elon Musk in Crosshairs Again After Coming for Twitter Earlier This Year
Thousands of Defendants Charged in COVID Relief Fraud by DOJ
Here Are the 8 GOP Presidential Candidates Participating in Debate
Elementary School Teacher Fired After Parents Discover His Disturbing Lifestyle
Military Branches to Adopt New Entrance Standards After Failing to Hit Recruiting Goals
See more...

Conversation