Elon Musk's Tesla to Pay for Its Employees to Get Abortions

Texas-based Tesla will pay for its employees to travel out of state to get abortions, a Friday report from the corporation suggests.

The company will be joining a growing number of corporations assisting their employees with killing their unborn children by avoiding local bans on abortion.

Tesla has expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance policy for employees. The program and policy will now cover “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state,” the company’s Impact 2021 report released Friday stated.

Tesla’s home state Texas has one of the nation’s most robust safeguards for the lives of unborn children. The state’s strict abortion laws extend legal liability for the murder of babies in the womb to not only the parents opting for abortion but also medical personnel assisting with the procedure.

Currently, Texas law outlaws performing an abortion after six weeks post-conception, mandating that health care workers may not knowingly perform or induce an abortion if the unborn baby has “a detectable fetal heartbeat.”

In response to the law, parents seeking to kill their unborn babies have traveled to other states with fewer restrictions on abortion to carry out the procedure. Some employers are helping fund this interstate abortion tourism industry by paying for employees to go out of state to circumvent local safeguards on unborn children’s lives.

Texas is not the only state with strong protections for children in the womb. Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed legislation into law that would enact similar protections on the lives of unborn children as Texas.

A recently leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe v. Wade — the infamous Supreme Court decision that contributed to the slaughter of more than 60 million children by enabling abortion.

Should federal protections for abortion under Roe v. Wade collapse after its potential repeal, around half of the states in the union could quickly ban the procedure or impose heavy restrictions to stifle it, saving countless innocent lives, according to the New York Times.

Of these states, thirteen could immediately impose bans on abortion, an analysis by the New York Times found.

These states, according to the New York Times, include Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The thirteen states have trigger laws, which explicitly stipulate that, should the Supreme Court permit an abortion ban within state jurisdiction, the states would prohibit the practice.

Currently, the practice of companies assisting their employees with traveling out of state to kill their unborn children continues without facing significant legal barriers.

Tesla will be joining these companies in helping fund the killing of unborn children, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company’s representatives did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Yelp, Amazon, Citigroup, Apple, Levi Strauss and Match and Bumble are some corporations currently helping their workers circumvent legal safeguards for their unborn children through funding travel out of state to get an abortion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, this could change, as Republicans and pro-life advocates seek to close this out-of-state travel loophole. Republican House Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana touted the possibility of starting with the prohibition of the transport of minors across state borders to kill the children in their wombs.

