'Elusive' Billionaire Dubbed 'Canada's Jeffrey Epstein' Accused of Horrific Sex Acts with Minors

Alleged victims of the man dubbed “Canada’s Jeffrey Epstein” are speaking out.

In an interview with The Sun published Friday, two anonymous women said Canadian business magnate Robert Miller manipulated and sexually abused them when they were young.

Forty-one of Miller’s alleged victims recently launched a class-action lawsuit against the 80-year-old, seeking $200 million in restitution.

Miller has maintained his innocence, reportedly telling employees that he “adamantly and vehemently denies the malicious allegations made against him and confirms that they are false.”

One of his alleged victims, identified in the lawsuit as Madame 7, told The Sun that she met Miller when she was 15.

“He learned about my dreams and aspirations to better manipulate me and convince me that he would take care of me, that he would pay for my studies,” she said. “Since I was living in poverty, I believed his false promises.”

“His ritual was to make me consume alcohol to make me dizzy in order to then abuse me,” she continued. “He thought he was a guru, but his only goal was to satisfy his sexual urges. It was disgusting.”

Madame 7 said she had tried to “forget and bury this traumatic experience as deep as possible inside me.”

“I am very sad that I found myself in this situation when I was young, vulnerable, and in need. I have a hard time forgiving myself. I live in shame and regret. I suffer a lot,” she added.

“Nothing can ever erase this passage from my life, but I hope that justice will be done so that I can finally turn the page on this horrible chapter of my life and teach a lesson to these rich and powerful men who destroy lives.”



Another woman, referred to as Madame 46, told The Sun that she was just 12 years old when Miller first exploited her.

“I was never exposed to anything like that. I remember crying because I was so confused as to what was happening,” she said. “He kept on telling me, ‘It’s OK, this is normal,’ and kept saying it’s our little secret.”

After that first forced sexual encounter, she said, Miller gave her $20 to “go get a Barbie or something.”

She said the abuse continued until she was 17, at which point he gave her $10,000 in cash and told her to “keep your mouth shut.”

“I was so revolted and felt cheap,” Madame 46 said. “I thought, I can’t keep this money anymore. It’s part of him. I threw it down the garbage chute. I didn’t want anything to do with this man ever again.”

“He took away my innocence,” she added. “I wasn’t a happy-go-lucky kid anymore. … He ruined it.”

The sexual encounters detailed in the lawsuit against Miller allegedly happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

Miller made his fortune as the founder of Future Electronics Inc., the world’s third-largest electronics distributor. He stepped down as president and CEO in February and is now selling the company for $3.8 billion, according to The Sun.

CBC News described Miller as “a reclusive Quebec billionaire” and as one of the province’s “most elusive” businessmen.

Miller’s wealth and the accusations against him have drawn comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was convicted of abusing and trafficking girls before reportedly committing suicide in jail in 2019.

