Elvis in concert in the late 70s
Elvis Presley in concert circa 1977. (R.D. /Images Press / Getty Images)

Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Drops Huge Game-Change on the King's Death: 'Premeditated'

 By George C. Upper III  June 24, 2023 at 1:37pm
A forthcoming documentary about Elvis Presley claims that the famed singer’s death was less accidental than has been believed.

Presley’s step-brother, David Stanley, has written six books about the King, but has apparently not claimed in his works that Presley’s massive heart attack was brought on purposefully by an intentional drug overdose.

Presley wanted to die because of the guilty he felt over repeatedly having sex with underage girls, Stanley claimed in the new three-part documentary on Amazon.

According to the U.K.’s Mirror, the new documentary threatens to disrupt Presley’s legacy as the King of Rock ‘n Roll by outing him as a sexual predator.

Stanley said that one of Presley’s oft-repeated lines was “14 will get you 20,” a reference to the potential jail sentence he might receive if he were caught having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Presley was concerned that his apparent “obsession” with young girls was going to come out in a book, and that’s why he decided to end his life, Stanley said.

“His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick,” Stanley told the Mirror. “I told him that it’s a miracle he didn’t get busted. He got away with things most people didn’t, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism.

“Elvis could talk the socks off you,” he said.

Despite the lack of consequences, however, Presley got to a point where “he just couldn’t take it anymore,” his step-brother said.

Are you a fan of Elvis' music?

“He premeditated taking the medications that killed him,” Stanley said.

In 2016, Stanley released his sixth book about Presley, “My Brother Elvis,” in which he detailed how bad the singer’s condition was in the days prior to his death.

Stanley’s mother married Presley’s widowed father, Vernon Presley, in 1960.

Stanely wrote that Presley was in such bad shape toward the end that he couldn’t perform basic functions without help, according to an older article from the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Family and friends had to help him use the bathroom, he wrote, and sometimes had to remove food from the singer’s mouth after he fell asleep during a meal.

Presley died in 1977 at the age of 42 of a massive heart attack that many have theorized may be been contributed to by drugs.

A number of women who claim to have been victimized by Presley when they were underage reportedly appear in the new documentary.

“For many of the women interviewed, the King of rock ‘n’ roll was their first love. Some lost their virginity to him, often after only a handful of dates,” the Daily Mail reported. “All believed him when he told them his love for them was special, different to anything he had ever felt before. Some still cling to that belief today.”

