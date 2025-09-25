Share
'It's Embarrassing': Democrats Turn on Kamala Harris Over 'Unhelpful and Divisive' New Book

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2025 at 11:03am
Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s narrative of her losing presidential campaign, in which she emerges blameless — unlike just about everyone else — is reopening wounds Democrats wanted to heal.

“In an era where Democrats need all hands on deck in the fight to protect the country and the constitution from the lawlessness of the Trump administration, she had a real opportunity to be a critical voice in the resistance,” Michael Hardaway, a Democratic strategist who served as a senior adviser to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, said, according to Politico.

“This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future,” he said.

An adviser to a potential 2028 candidate who Politico did not name said Harris is going the wrong way.

“At a time when people are looking for a vision and leadership … and want to see leaders rise to the level of threat facing the country, it’s pretty crazy she chose to write a gossip book that prioritizes the pettiness of her politics,” the adviser said.

“It’s embarrassing for her, and for all Democrats, considering she was the leader of the party less than a year ago.”

Will Kamala Harris ever run for president again?

Meanwhile, a former staffer for Harris and former President Joe Biden said the more Harris makes the rounds of talk shows to offer her version of reality, the more Americans “start seeing her as a sore loser.”

Harris has said she should have stood up to Biden over his decision to seek a second term.

In her book, Harris wrote, “the stakes were simply too high,” and it “should have been more than a personal decision” for Biden.

The book has left advisers wondering why Harris burned so many bridges.

“If there’s a political strategy here, it’s a bad one. There’s an awful lot of grievances and finger-pointing that really doesn’t serve a political agenda,” David Axelrod, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said, according to Politico.

“When you write a book like this, it’s intentional,” said Pete Giangreco, a  Democratic consultant. “The question is about intent now. Is she settling scores because she’s not running again, or is this her catharsis to assign blame somewhere else so she can say, ‘Give me another chance’?”

As Harris steps on toe after toe, she reminds some of why she lost.

“Harris’ recent media tour to tout her memoir — “107 Days” — has reminded me of something I think I have long known: She is simply not a very good politician. And she hasn’t gotten much better over her decades in the business,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza posted online.

