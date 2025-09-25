'It's Embarrassing': Democrats Turn on Kamala Harris Over 'Unhelpful and Divisive' New Book

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s narrative of her losing presidential campaign, in which she emerges blameless — unlike just about everyone else — is reopening wounds Democrats wanted to heal.

“In an era where Democrats need all hands on deck in the fight to protect the country and the constitution from the lawlessness of the Trump administration, she had a real opportunity to be a critical voice in the resistance,” Michael Hardaway, a Democratic strategist who served as a senior adviser to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, said, according to Politico.

“This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future,” he said.

An adviser to a potential 2028 candidate who Politico did not name said Harris is going the wrong way.

🔥@LaraLeaTrump: “I’ll save everybody the 320 pages of reading her book…Kamala Harris is not president right now because she was a bad candidate, with a bad message, who chose a bad running mate, didn’t connect with the American people, and she was completely inauthentic.” pic.twitter.com/KxvfJndWJm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2025

“At a time when people are looking for a vision and leadership … and want to see leaders rise to the level of threat facing the country, it’s pretty crazy she chose to write a gossip book that prioritizes the pettiness of her politics,” the adviser said.

“It’s embarrassing for her, and for all Democrats, considering she was the leader of the party less than a year ago.”

Meanwhile, a former staffer for Harris and former President Joe Biden said the more Harris makes the rounds of talk shows to offer her version of reality, the more Americans “start seeing her as a sore loser.”

Kamala Harris tells Rachel Maddow that she didn’t say Pete Buttigieg wasn’t picked to be VP because he was gay, and then she gives a two minute word salad anser confirming what she wrote in the book, that she didn’t pick him because he’s gay 😂 My God, did we dodge a bullet pic.twitter.com/cYFA0V5BqQ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 23, 2025

Harris has said she should have stood up to Biden over his decision to seek a second term.

In her book, Harris wrote, “the stakes were simply too high,” and it “should have been more than a personal decision” for Biden.

The book has left advisers wondering why Harris burned so many bridges.

“If there’s a political strategy here, it’s a bad one. There’s an awful lot of grievances and finger-pointing that really doesn’t serve a political agenda,” David Axelrod, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said, according to Politico.

“When you write a book like this, it’s intentional,” said Pete Giangreco, a Democratic consultant. “The question is about intent now. Is she settling scores because she’s not running again, or is this her catharsis to assign blame somewhere else so she can say, ‘Give me another chance’?”

Let’s be honest: Kamala Harris is not now — nor has she ever been — a good candidate. Her re-entry into the political world this week has reminded me of this fact. She’s not good on her feet. She’s inauthentic. She speaks in word salads. She has never demonstrated an… pic.twitter.com/p31I9m2rLv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 24, 2025

As Harris steps on toe after toe, she reminds some of why she lost.

“Harris’ recent media tour to tout her memoir — “107 Days” — has reminded me of something I think I have long known: She is simply not a very good politician. And she hasn’t gotten much better over her decades in the business,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza posted online.

