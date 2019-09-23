Entire Biker Gang Shows Up at Girl's Lemonade Stand After Her Mom Helped Save Them During Crash

While acts of kindness are best performed without any expectations attached, it’s true that oftentimes one good turn begets another.

Paying it forward and returning the favor are common between kind souls who have helped one another.

A recent example of that took place in Miami County, Indiana, where 8-year-old Bryanne Sturch had set up a lemonade stand, according to Newsweek.

At one point, a steady stream of leather-clad bikers drew up to her little stand, all ready to buy some of her refreshing product.

But this wasn’t just any motorcycle group: They had a special connection to Bryanne and her family, according to mom Daryn Sturch.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

The year before, Daryn and Bryanne saw a terrible scene. There had been an accident, and as they got closer Daryn saw it looked pretty bad.

“I’m a nurse and saw several motorcycles were involved,” she told WRTV. “I told my daughter I need to help and ran up to assist.”

The mother helped multiple victims get stabilized while waiting for help, and some of them had to be airlifted away from the scene.

“I learned later that the victims were affiliated with a group called [Milwaukee] Iron,” she added. “They all reached out to me and thanked me.”

So a year later, when that same Milwaukee Iron group discovered the daughter of their roadside angel was selling lemonade, they knew what they had to do. Daryn posted about the meeting on Facebook.

“Last year my daughter and I pulled up on a motorcycle accident that involved several of the men and women of this group,” Daryn shared on Sept. 15. “Ever since then they’ve been so wonderful to my family. Today they came by for lemonade to surprise my daughter.”

“They came through and made her day,” she added, according to WRTV. “She was so happy.”

“Not only did they make my daughter’s lemonade stand unforgettable, but reuniting with these people and seeing how well they are doing was such a fantastic surprise!”

RELATED: Teen with Anchor Lodged in Head Praises God for Miraculous Survival: 'God Definitely Has a Plan'

The video shared on Facebook touched many hearts, highlighting a bigger message behind the sweet gesture.

“Bryanne’s lemonade stand video has gone crazy,” Daryn posted the next day. “Thank you to all the people who have reached out to let us know that it touched you in some way. It gives me so much joy for others to see how amazing, kind, loyal and generous these people are.”

“They’ve helped me more than I helped them. They just don’t know it.”

“I’m getting excited to see how far a very important message my daughter and her Iron friends are sharing with all of you,” Daryn continued on Sept. 17.

“There’s no bigger challenge I’ve had in life than trying to help and encourage others to always have an open mind, never enter a situation with preconceived notions, do not make assumptions, and stop expecting everyone else to be you!”

“Spread love and stop negativity. Put yourself in the shoes of others. Not only understand each others individual and cultural differences but RESPECT them. I see a line of men and women with servants hearts.”

Thanks to the kindness of a passerby and the kindness of a band of bikers, walls are being broken down and people are learning to think a little more charitably.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.