Entire Georgia City Evacuated as BioLab Fire Creates Dangerous and 'Unpredictable' Situation

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2024 at 6:22am
An entire Georgia community has been evacuated after a fire at a BioLab facility sent a massive plume of smoke into the air.

Conyers, population 17,000, was evacuated while residents of Rockdale County, which surrounds the town and has a population of about 100,000 people, were ordered to shelter in place, according to WXIA-TV.

“In the best interest and safety of the public and all citizens, it is recommended that businesses close operations until shelter-in-place is lifted,” county officials said in a news release posted to Facebook. Schools in the area are also being closed Monday.

Air quality surveys “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine, which was detected in the air emitting from the incident location of BioLab.”

“For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the release added.

Officials said the plume was on an “unpredictable path and wind direction.” Interstate 20 was closed and later reopened.

TJ Lamar said she was jolted awake, according to WXIA-TV.

“We got woken up by the police knocking on the door at like 6 a.m.,” Lamar said. “They [were] like ‘Y’all have got to go.'”

She said she and her four children left the house with her wallet and the clothes on their back.

“My eyes were burning. You could smell the chlorine in the air,” Lamar said.

Michaela Edwards was in an area where residents were ordered to shelter in place and saw the spectacle of the plume.

“Oh my God, the sky is literally red. Something’s wrong. Of course, I freaked out inside. And I started closing all the vents and [trying] to make sure everything is cut off,” Edwards said.

“You know how on a cartoon movie when something explodes, it’s like multiple clouds just climbing out of each other? That’s the best way I can describe it,” Edwards said.

The plume of smoke is likely to remain for several days, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The fire was the third in seven years.

The fire began Sunday morning. It was believed to have been extinguished but flared back to life Sunday afternoon.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




