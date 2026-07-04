Restoring the American Dream from Myth to Reality

For generations, an ordinary and flourishing American life was beautifully simple — work hard, buy a home, raise a family, and retire comfortably. It wasn’t a utopian fantasy, it wasn’t just some dream, it was a reliable and easily calculated reality.

Today that feels like a distant and outdated relic.

For the modern-day family, the markers that once defined a stable, self-reliant adulthood have been priced far out of reach. We are witnessing a breakdown of the traditional dynamic of reward for hard work. The math no longer adds up for the working class.

The American Dream’s erosion can be tracked through several abysmal economic shifts over the last couple decades. The trajectory of the housing market is evident of this: in the 1960s, the average cost of a home was about twice the average annual salary. Today, that stability is gone, with the average home costing nearly six times the average income. What once was a normal milestone for the average worker to achieve in their 20s is now a debt trap that levies decades of financial strain.

Higher education has adopted an even more predatory direction. Tuition, which at one point consisted of a mere couple hundred dollars, allowed students to work a summer job and independently work their way through school. Today, that same degree will cost a student tens of thousands of dollars, ensnaring young Americans in excessive debt before they make their first paycheck.

The most devastating consequence, however, is felt inside the home. A singular income traditionally had supported a family. Now, it commonly takes two full-time jobs just to scrape by. The once-normal traditional family structure has been severely strained as parents are forced out of necessity to spend more time working to outpace inflation than raising their own children.

The events that have led us here are in no way accidental. They are the direct result of a series of catastrophic policy shifts. From Richard Nixon’s fateful 1971 decision to suspend the conversion of the dollar into gold, launching runaway inflation, to George W. Bush’s decision to admit during the 2008 financial crisis that “the market is not functioning properly,” government intervention has distorted the natural economy.

If we want to preserve the foundation of our nation, the crisis must be understood in the context of the structural problem that it is. A reality in which American families can flourish requires four essential policy shifts:

The first is building more housing. You can’t have affordable living if government red tape stifles the construction of new homes. Local zoning laws, slow permitting processes, and other bureaucratic hurdles all choke the housing supply and drive-up prices. Practical solutions require reform in zoning, permits, and more supply so that the market has a chance to naturally correct itself.

Second is fixing the education pipeline. The cultural myth that every American needs a traditional degree to achieve a good life must be debunked. Higher education has evolved into an inordinately expensive, ideologically-captured gatekeeper. Trade schools must be expanded, tangible skill sets should be rewarded, and student loans should be directly tied to real-world career outcomes instead of academic accolades.

Third, attack health care costs head-on. The current American health care system is riddled with a lack of regulatory capture that protects corporate middlemen while costing patients. Real price transparency, increased market competition, and bringing an end to the regulatory protection that keep consumer prices high are what’s needed to restore trust in private institutions and encourage human flourishing.

Lastly, hard work must be rewarded again. The middle class carries most of our system’s economic burdens. A pivot must take place in government policy that backs the lowering of the tax burden on middle-class families, encourages the growth of small businesses, and cultivates economic environments where upward mobility is framed as entirely possible, not unattainable.

“The American dream is not that every man must be level with every other man. The American dream is that every man must be free to become whatever God intends he should become,” President Ronald Reagan once said.

The American Dream was never convoluted and has always been based in simple logic. It rested on a stable framework that prioritized honest effort yielding a predictable reward — a reward that encourages thriving families and dynamic self-governing social groups. It worked once, and it will work again. But it won’t just happen by accident. A dismantling of the bureaucratic hurdles hindering the next generation is inevitable — and when it happens, that dream will become reality again.

Zach Patton is an intern at Family Research Council.

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